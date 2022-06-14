ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy uses big 1st to down AppleSox 14-5

By Eric G.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AppleSox had an ugly first inning and that was enough to do in the home team last night as the Northwest Star Academy came away with a 14-5 victory…. Wenatchee committed four errors in the first frame as the Academy brought 11-men to the plate, scoring 8-runs. The ‘Sox had...

Bells sweep AppleSox with 5-0 win

Bellingham completed a 3-game sweep of Wenatchee at Joe Martin Field last night with a 5-nothing shutout…. Ryan Mullan was the hard-luck loser on the mound for the AppleSox, tossing 5-innings with 7-strikeouts and just allowing 1-run. The “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman, says it’s not that Wenatchee didn’t have scoring chances in the ballgame…
Bellingham Tops Wenatchee 4-1

Heading into this week’s series against Bellingham, Wenatchee had one of the most prolific offenses in the early season among West Coast League teams. But after two games with the Bells, the AppleSox have managed just one-run on 9-hits…. Bellingham knocked off the ‘Sox for the second-straight night at...
NCWLIFE Evening News June 16th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One of the six people charged in an allegedly gang-related shooting last year in East Wenatchee has walked away from a possible guilty plea. An East Wenatchee attorney says judges in Chelan and Douglas county should throw out all DUI breath test results, because another Washington court has ruled them inadmissible and Whether the Wenatchee city pool will be available for swimming the rest of this summer is dependent on a temporary fix to the boiler that will be tried next week.
East Wenatchee pellet-gun prank leads to police response

EAST WENATCHEE — Police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. The teens allegedly fired on another vehicle in the Safeway parking lot on Grant Road about 9 p.m., leading to fears that real firearms might be involved. East Wenatchee police stopped the car outside the Eastmont Lanes bowling alley, and warned people inside not to exit the building while they investigated.
Kitsap County DUI ruling could have impacts in Wenatchee Valley

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee attorney says judges in Chelan and Douglas county should throw out all DUI breath test results, after another Washington court ruled them inadmissible earlier this week. Attorney John Brangwin and his firm have filed motions in local district courts to suppress all breath results...
Stolen car report leads to pursuits, arrests in Moses Lake

A car that was stolen in Seattle was tracked by GPS to Moses Lake this week, which led to the vehicle hitting a police car, another vehicle being stolen, two successful deployments of spike strips and a pit maneuver before a man and woman were arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
East Wenatchee man accused in bomb threat to Chelan County Courthouse

A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man has been accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County Courthouse on Wednesday in order to avoid a scheduled court appearance. Wenatchee police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said this morning Nicholas H. Fulcher was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by East Wenatchee police after briefly attempting to escape.
Bus carrying 39 ag workers rolls outside Pateros

A bus carrying 39 agricultural workers rolled in an orchard outside Pateros Thursday afternoon with several people suffering minor injuries. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. off Highway 153 at about milepost 10. Tonya Vallance, EMS director for Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, said nine people from the bus were...
Wenatchee weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Wenatchee, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Chelan county public works director earns statewide award

WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s public works director is the state’s county engineer of the year for 2022. Eric Pierson, who’s led the Public Works department for the last seven years, received the honor last week from the Washington State County Road Administration Board. He was nominated for the award by Chelan County commissioners and his own departmental staff.
Defendant steps away from plea in 2021 East Wenatchee shooting

WATERVILLE — One of the six people charged in an allegedly gang-related shooting last year in East Wenatchee has walked away from a possible guilty plea. Angel Eduardo Montes, 17, was due to enter a plea agreement in the June 5, 2021 shooting near East Wenatchee City Hall, which left one man wounded in the leg. In Douglas County Superior Court yesterday, Montes' lawyer Michael Prince instead said he wants to go to trial.
15 months for driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
