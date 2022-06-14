Parks, Recreation & Tourism Master Plan

APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - One of the largest employers in the CSRA is looking to grow its footprint by hiring more employees for its facilities. Amazon officially opened the doors on the first of its Appling facilities in September of 2021, but now the company says they have a job for just about anybody. They say they are looking to fill roles of warehouse associate to engineers and even managerial roles.

