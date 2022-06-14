Parks, Recreation & Tourism Master Plan

Several development tracts in North Augusta were discussed at the city's monthly planning commission meeting June 15. The meeting is one of the first since the city of North Augusta passed its comprehensive plan on future development. The plan focuses on growth and purposeful development inside of city limits on properties like Bluegrass Place, Highland Springs and River North.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers hope to build a new retirement community in Columbia County. This plan calls for 107 acres of land by Old Pearre Place and Clanton Road to be rezoned to create what Columbia County Planning calls the first of its kind, exclusively for those over 55.
Flag Day, an American observance dating back to 1916, meant some solemn moments for dozens of local residents, with a variety of ceremonies being held for disposal of U.S. and other flags no longer fit for service. Representatives of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Girl Scout and...
A local women’s boutique will be the newest addition to the Village at Riverwatch Shopping Center. My Story Augusta, selling a variety of trendy women’s fashion clothes, accessories and gifts, will be opening its fourth location in the CSRA. They broke ground on the new store location on May 10, 2022 and anticipate opening at the end of the year.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a temporary lane closure on River Watch Parkway. According to traffic officials, the lane closure will allow utility work in the left northbound lane in front of 3563 River Watch Parkway. The lane closure will be Tuesday, June 21st and Wednesday, June 22nd from 9 […]
In a 7-1 vote, Aiken County Board of Education members approved their 2022-23 budget on Tuesday, June 14. Board member Dwight Smith was the lone dissenting vote and Sandra Shealey was absent from the meeting. Smith's no vote came after his motion to remove the athletic and band supplements part of the budget failed. During the first budget reading in April, the board approved supplements for athletic directors, coaches and assistant coaches in high schools and middle schools.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) -Augusta’s 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge is nearing completion. “This has been a long project. I know a lot of it has been caused because of covid and the supply shortages, but just to see this project finally lit up, I think it’s going to be hopefully a catalyst for downtown,” says District 8 […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
The city of Aiken's employees will be getting a 4% raise this year. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday, June 13, to approve the city's 2022-2023 budget that includes two cost of living adjustments and a compensation increase. The first cost of living increase of 1% will go into...
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - One of the largest employers in the CSRA is looking to grow its footprint by hiring more employees for its facilities. Amazon officially opened the doors on the first of its Appling facilities in September of 2021, but now the company says they have a job for just about anybody. They say they are looking to fill roles of warehouse associate to engineers and even managerial roles.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend is not only about celebrating Black American history but learning why this holiday is so important to the Black community. Festivities are already going at Augusta Tech for their Juneteenth BBQ. Preparations for Juneteenth events started Friday, setting up the stage for live music,...
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has requested $18 million to fund upgrades at two Aiken County water facilities. Graham announced Monday that he had requested $10 million to fund an Aiken County waste water treatment plant and $8 million for a water treatment plant upgrade for the city of Aiken.
The 2022 Juneteenth celebration in Aiken will take place Saturday at Founders Park on the grounds of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. with performances occurring throughout the afternoon. Beginning at noon will be a talk about the importance...
Employees and boosters of the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare celebrated completion of a major project June 15, with the opening of Paws 'n Play Recreation Yard. The project, orchestrated by fundraising leader MaryAnn Wennemer, led to creation of a grassy, fenced-in, paw-friendly area where dogs at the center can run, sniff, relax and improve their suitability for adoption.
Unofficial results from the June 14 Republican primary show that voters backed Aiken County Council incumbent Sandy Haskell to represent the District 5 area. Voters also backed Jerry Moody and incumbent Tiffani Ireland for Edgefield County Council's District 5 and District 2, respectively, unofficial results show. It was a long...
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported an overnight earthquake in Harlem. The 2.2 magnitude quake hit just before 2:09 a.m. Friday about 9.5 miles north of Harlem and a few miles west of Evans, according to the agency. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
2 drownings in 24 hours - we're learning more details on the investigations. Plus, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. will deliver his 20022 State of the City Address Thursday evening. We’ll be live with coverage. Here are your top headlines.
