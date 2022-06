LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools hope to have all security positions filled by the next school year, in accordance with its new security plan. The plan puts an unarmed school safety administrator, or SSA inside every middle and high school and 30 armed school safety officers, or SSOs outside of buildings patrolling certain zones. So far, 50 people have applied for both job categories, and five applicants are certified police officers.

