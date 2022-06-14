See Ashley Olsen Celebrate Her Birthday in New York With Longtime Love Louis Eisner

Click here to read the full article. Consider it your very own Grand Hotel. The former New York City residence of the late Swedish-American actress Greta Garbo is once again up for sale. Housed in a co-op called the Campanile, located on 450 East 52nd Street, the residence retains many retro features from when Garbo lived there. She first purchased the place in 1954 and called it home until her death in 1990. The actress, who was known for films in the 1920s and 1930s, including Grand Hotel, Camille and more, used the home as her primary residence, and her niece, Gray, later inherited...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO