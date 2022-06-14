ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See Ashley Olsen Celebrate Her Birthday in New York With Longtime Love Louis Eisner

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Spotted in a New York minute: Ashley Olsen...

wvli927.com

SFGate

'Today' Host Jenna Bush Hager Lists Lovely NYC Condo for $5.4M

"Today" show host and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is hosting the sale of her New York City condo, according to the Wall Street Journal. The TV host and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, are reportedly moving out of the city and vacating the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Tribeca apartment they bought in 2015 for $4.58 million. The condo is now listed for $5,375,000.
New York City, NY
New York State
Q 105.7

Smoking Is On The Way Out In New York State

There is some great news from New York State this week. As summer begins and the good weather is here, you will see less and less people smoking. That's because the actual numbers of people smoking have been dropping off here in the Empire State. As a matter of fact, the numbers show that we are at an all time low in terms of the amount of people who smoke.
Robb Report

Amy Schumer’s $15 Million NYC Penthouse Has an Insane 3,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer just listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment—and it’s the furthest thing from a trainwreck. The 4,500-square-foot home in a prewar building features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is asking $15 million. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the full-floor space, and from there it only gets better. The huge living area is designed in a solarium style, with 11-foot glass walls stretching up into angled skylights. Those walls also fold open to allow access to the wraparound terrace, which offers stunning views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and...
Ashley Olsen
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside Greta Garbo’s Elegant $7.25 Million NYC Home

Click here to read the full article. Consider it your very own Grand Hotel. The former New York City residence of the late Swedish-American actress Greta Garbo is once again up for sale. Housed in a co-op called the Campanile, located on 450 East 52nd Street, the residence retains many retro features from when Garbo lived there. She first purchased the place in 1954 and called it home until her death in 1990. The actress, who was known for films in the 1920s and 1930s, including Grand Hotel, Camille and more, used the home as her primary residence, and her niece, Gray, later inherited...
TODAY.com

Anna Sorokin tells NBC's Savannah Sellers what she's up to now

Anna Sorokin is ready to once again reinvent her narrative. Between 2013 to 2017, Sorokin claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. As Delvey, Sorokin conned banks, hotels and individuals out of over $200,000. While Sorokin’s story first made headlines in 2018, a Netflix mini-series released earlier this...
