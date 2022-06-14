ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

Van Lith to go for gold this summer

By Eric G.
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Hailey Van Lith will be reaching for gold once again this summer. The Cashmere grad will be playing in...

www.ncwlife.com

ncwlife.com

Bells sweep AppleSox with 5-0 win

Bellingham completed a 3-game sweep of Wenatchee at Joe Martin Field last night with a 5-nothing shutout…. Ryan Mullan was the hard-luck loser on the mound for the AppleSox, tossing 5-innings with 7-strikeouts and just allowing 1-run. The “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman, says it’s not that Wenatchee didn’t have scoring chances in the ballgame…
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Bellingham Tops Wenatchee 4-1

Heading into this week’s series against Bellingham, Wenatchee had one of the most prolific offenses in the early season among West Coast League teams. But after two games with the Bells, the AppleSox have managed just one-run on 9-hits…. Bellingham knocked off the ‘Sox for the second-straight night at...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Hydroplane races return this weekend in Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE — Father’s day weekend marks the return of the annual Del Red hydroplane races in Soap Lake. Racing is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free on both days. The regatta is sanctioned through the...
SOAP LAKE, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News June 16th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One of the six people charged in an allegedly gang-related shooting last year in East Wenatchee has walked away from a possible guilty plea. An East Wenatchee attorney says judges in Chelan and Douglas county should throw out all DUI breath test results, because another Washington court has ruled them inadmissible and Whether the Wenatchee city pool will be available for swimming the rest of this summer is dependent on a temporary fix to the boiler that will be tried next week.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Growing Opposition to Alcohol Breath Test Includes Wenatchee Firm

The credibility of the widely used Dräger alcohol breath test is under question with growing efforts to have it suppressed as evidence. KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports two Wenatchee area lawyers are ramping up motions for suppression, having filed 6 recently. The two say they plan to vastly increase those motions.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Stolen car report leads to pursuits, arrests in Moses Lake

A car that was stolen in Seattle was tracked by GPS to Moses Lake this week, which led to the vehicle hitting a police car, another vehicle being stolen, two successful deployments of spike strips and a pit maneuver before a man and woman were arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

3 Dead from Quincy Crash

A crash on the 12000 block of Rd. Q, just 1.5 miles north of Quincy, left three passengers dead. Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joey Kriete suspects that speed and alcohol may have played a factor. The car began to lose control after turning on a curve on...
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

US 12 west closed due to collision

NACHES, Wash. - A collision on US 12 has impacted traffic around milepost 190, in Naches. The eastbound lane was closed but is now reopened. The westbound lane is still closed. Take other routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to...
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Wenatchee, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee man accused in bomb threat to Chelan County Courthouse

A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man has been accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County Courthouse on Wednesday in order to avoid a scheduled court appearance. Wenatchee police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said this morning Nicholas H. Fulcher was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by East Wenatchee police after briefly attempting to escape.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Bus carrying 39 ag workers rolls outside Pateros

A bus carrying 39 agricultural workers rolled in an orchard outside Pateros Thursday afternoon with several people suffering minor injuries. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. off Highway 153 at about milepost 10. Tonya Vallance, EMS director for Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, said nine people from the bus were...
PATEROS, WA
qvpr.com

Rest area outside Quincy reopens after a monthlong closure

Travelers on State Route 28 were without the use of the Quincy Valley rest area for about a month after equipment failures at the facility, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Department of Transportation. The rest area, with its public restrooms, shady picnic areas, pet-walking area and ample parking,...
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Work begins on Icicle Road bridge

Work began today on the Cascade Orchard Bridge deck preservation project. The contractor is moving in concrete barriers, taking the two-lane bridge on Icicle Road in Leavenworth down to one lane, with automated signals utilized to get traffic across the bridge. Motorists should plan for minor traffic delays. Construction on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan county public works director earns statewide award

WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s public works director is the state’s county engineer of the year for 2022. Eric Pierson, who’s led the Public Works department for the last seven years, received the honor last week from the Washington State County Road Administration Board. He was nominated for the award by Chelan County commissioners and his own departmental staff.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

15 months for driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
WENATCHEE, WA

