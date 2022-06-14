Van Lith to go for gold this summer

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One of the six people charged in an allegedly gang-related shooting last year in East Wenatchee has walked away from a possible guilty plea. An East Wenatchee attorney says judges in Chelan and Douglas county should throw out all DUI breath test results, because another Washington court has ruled them inadmissible and Whether the Wenatchee city pool will be available for swimming the rest of this summer is dependent on a temporary fix to the boiler that will be tried next week.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO