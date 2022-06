Eminem rapped about stealing music from Black artists in a new collaboration with CeeLo Green for the Elvis soundtrack.The rapper compared himself to The King in the song from the upcoming biopic in which Austin Butler stars as Presley.In the track, which samples Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock”, Eminem says: “I’m about to explain to you all the parallels between Elvis and me.”The following verse goes: “It seems obvious: one, he’s pale as me/ Second, we both been hailed as kings/ He used to rock the Jailhouse, and I used to rock The Shelter.“I stole Black music, yeah, true, perhaps used...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO