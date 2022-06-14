ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes County Sheriff: Storm causes ‘extensive damage’

cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWadsworth neighbors save nearly four dozen trees...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie swimmer recovered near Vermilion shoreline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Vermilion announced on Friday morning that the body of 33-year-old Brandon Spurlock was recovered from Lake Erie. The search for Spurlock entered its third day on Friday. Officials said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered...
VERMILION, OH
cleveland19.com

9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Parma said they are investigating a case of a stolen puppy. The 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was taken from the Petland located on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma and is valued at approximately $4,899, according to police and store animal care manager Amy Parker.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Garfield Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Holmes County, OH
Wadsworth, OH
Crime & Safety
Holmes County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Garfield Heights, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Dalton evacuation, shelter-in-place order lifted Saturday

DALTON An evacuation and shelter-in-place order was lifted by 7 a.m. Saturday. People continued to be asked to avoid the area. Village residents within 1,000 square feet of MARS Horsecare, 330 E. Schultz Ave. which had a fire Friday afternoon, were asked to evacuate that evening. Dalton Police, Wayne County...
DALTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holmes County Sheriff
huroninsider.com

Man pleads guilty to Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who is accused of shooting one of his players’ fathers pleaded guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court. Mario Lacy, of Euclid, plead guilty to felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability. As a result of him pleading guilty to the three charges, a number of other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after being shot in East Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police confirmed a man died after being shot early Saturday afternoon. The man was found in the 15000 block of Terrace Road after police arrived at 12:18 p.m. on June 18, according to Capt. Brian Gerhard of the East Cleveland Police Department. 19 News...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him. Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department. Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said. Chrishawn...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Unknown suspect breaks into Cleveland’s Bosworth Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2. Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy