Holmes County Sheriff: Storm causes ‘extensive damage’

SANDUSKY – The coach who is accused of shooting one of his players’ fathers pleaded guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court. Mario Lacy, of Euclid, plead guilty to felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability. As a result of him pleading guilty to the three charges, a number of other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO