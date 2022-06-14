Holmes County Sheriff: Storm causes ‘extensive damage’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one witness said it looked like a scene from a horror movie. Emergency crews responded to the Flats in Cleveland after receiving reports of fires overnight. According to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire, approximately 20 “spot fires” broke out near...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Vermilion announced on Friday morning that the body of 33-year-old Brandon Spurlock was recovered from Lake Erie. The search for Spurlock entered its third day on Friday. Officials said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Parma said they are investigating a case of a stolen puppy. The 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was taken from the Petland located on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma and is valued at approximately $4,899, according to police and store animal care manager Amy Parker.
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A newly released crash report in Lorain County paints a concerning picture for drivers there. According to a new review by the Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee, 10 people died in crashes from January 2nd to May 2nd of 2022. Sadly, that’s not more...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed human remains found in Cleveland were identified as a woman who has been missing since 2015, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Bones were found on May 13 near the 3500 block of E. 55th Street in Cleveland, Sgt. Ciaccia...
DALTON An evacuation and shelter-in-place order was lifted by 7 a.m. Saturday. People continued to be asked to avoid the area. Village residents within 1,000 square feet of MARS Horsecare, 330 E. Schultz Ave. which had a fire Friday afternoon, were asked to evacuate that evening. Dalton Police, Wayne County...
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders resumed the search on Thursday morning for a 33-year-old man who went missing off the Vermilion shoreline in Lake Erie. Recovery efforts began at sunrise on Thursday, officials told 19 News. Vermilion police said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday...
SANDUSKY – The coach who is accused of shooting one of his players’ fathers pleaded guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court. Mario Lacy, of Euclid, plead guilty to felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability. As a result of him pleading guilty to the three charges, a number of other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police confirmed a man died after being shot early Saturday afternoon. The man was found in the 15000 block of Terrace Road after police arrived at 12:18 p.m. on June 18, according to Capt. Brian Gerhard of the East Cleveland Police Department. 19 News...
MANSFIELD -- The two primary electrical suppliers in Richland County flipped the switch back on for about 5,000 more customers on Thursday. But 4,334 customers in the county remained without power as of Friday morning, according to websites for FirstEnergy and AEP Ohio. Both websites estimate electricity will be back...
Due to a series of strong storms that swept through Wayne County this week and wreaked havoc in the area, county officials have declared a "State of Emergency" as crews work to clean up debris and provide assistance to residents who need it.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Investigators have learned that the former mayor of Cleveland’s great-grandson is being held in jail in another county. According to the Lake County jail’s roster, Donald Jackson-Gates is on a “courtesy hold” at their facility. Jackson’s attorney Kevin M. Spellacy...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him. Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department. Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said. Chrishawn...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It doesn’t have a name like “tornado”. But events like Monday night’s combination of thunderstorms and strong winds wreak more havoc in the state of Ohio than most twisters, which tend to be on the weaker side. That...
MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Skyview Ranch, which is a Christian camp on Township Road 319 in Millersburg, says access to the property has been cut off due to damage left behind by the overnight storms that slammed portions of Northeast Ohio. “We are thanking God for His protection,” the Holmes...
MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2. Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.
