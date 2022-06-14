El Black Bean Café Planning a Second Location

Local Palm Beach café is planning to open another location soon in the area. What Now on Tuesday found a plan review filing with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation confirming the brand’s plans.

Expect to find the new unit at 9772 Gardens E Dr, according to the filing. At this address, the café will neighbor restaurants like Yumi Sushi Café, Miller’s Ale House and Gardens Pizza & Pasta. It will also be roughly 14 miles from the original location.

When the new unit will open is unknown. What Now reached out to Vice President of the company Seyla Garcia, but we have yet to hear back at this time. The filing was approved with provisions on May 24, so we believe they are in the planning or early construction phase, but this has not been confirmed.

The El Black Bean Café brand is focused on providing fresh food to their guests. Per their website: “At El Black Bean Cafe, we prepare great small plates, Salads & Sandwiches fresh every day for people like you on the go. Delicious Latin foods from every corner of the globe.”

Follow their website and social media for updates.

Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .