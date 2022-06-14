ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kingdom Hearts 4 will "feel slightly different," but Tetsuya Nomura says Disney fans shouldn't worry

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

While Kingdom Hearts 4 is going for a more realistic visual style, director Tetsuya Nomura says fans shouldn't worry about Disney being downplayed in the upcoming game.

"With regards to Kingdom Hearts 4, players are definitely going to see a few Disney worlds in there," Nomura tells Game Informer . "I just want to mention that they don't need to worry so much about this aspect of the game. It might feel slightly different from previous Kingdom Hearts titles, but once players have had a chance to play the game, I'm sure they'll be relieved to find that it is definitely a Kingdom Hearts title."

Nomura does note that the increase of graphical qualities in each successive Kingdom Hearts game "kind of limits the number of worlds that we can create in a sense. At this time we're considering how to approach that, but there will be Disney worlds in Kingdom Hearts 4."

The continued inclusion of Disney shouldn't come as much of a surprise - after all, Donald and Goofy were in the debut trailer . But the focus on the hyper-realistic Quadratum location in that trailer suggested that we might be seeing more grounded locations in the new game.

Nomura adds that Kingdom Hearts' most realistic world was previously Pirates of the Caribbean, and "this time around we’re spending some time in the actual real world." The devs aimed to challenge themselves to see "just to see how realistic can we make this."

While there will be plenty of Disney, Nomura seems to suggest that there won't be much Final Fantasy this time around. Nomura describes the inclusion of FF characters in the original Kingdom Hearts as a way to help introduce players to the game's original cast. Once the new characters became established, "it was hard to find room for including more Final Fantasy characters. We're trying to find a good balance for that."

Don't miss any of the best JRPG games .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
GamesRadar

Here's how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream

Want to know how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream before it kicks off later today? You, my friend, are in the right place. Earlier this week, Capcom held a showcase to show off new Resident Evil and Monster Hunter content. While fans didn't get the Dragon's Dogma 2 announcement they were hoping for, game director Hideaki Itsuno revealed that a 10th Anniversary event is happening today.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Thor: Love and Thunder is rated PG-13 – for partial nudity

Thor: Love and Thunder has scored a PG-13 rating – and one of the reasons might be a tad surprising. Per FilmRatings.com (opens in new tab), the movie is rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity." From the trailer,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Feel#Disney World#Video Game#Kingdom Hearts 4#Goofy#Quadratum
GamesRadar

Dragon's Dogma 2 uses the same engine as Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be built on RE Engine, the same technology that's powering most of the company's best modern games. Yesterday's Dragon's Dogma 10 year anniversary stream brought a very brief announcement that development on a sequel is underway. In a press release, Capcom confirms that the game is in development on RE Engine - something leakers had already been reporting.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy