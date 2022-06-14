Guide to Mountain Biking at Deer Valley Resort

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Friday to 10 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent with very poor overnight recoveries Friday night. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible along the far eastern portions of mainly 478 Friday afternoon and evening. Strong and erratic outflow winds are possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions will occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

