Park City, UT

Guide to Mountain Biking at Deer Valley Resort

By Local Lexi
skiutah.com
 2 days ago

The Best Mountain Biking Trails at Deer Valley Resort. Deer Valley Resort offers one of the most robust bike parks in Utah and beyond with over 70 miles of trails for mountain biking and daily lift-served access throughout the summer and early fall months. Defy gravity on any number of Deer...

www.skiutah.com

KPCW

“50 dates in 50 states” bachelor comes to Park City

Montana native Matthew Wurnig woke up one day during the COVID-19 lockdown and had an a-ha moment. He wanted to connect with people during a very isolating time. He went on the dating app Tinder and realized he could go on virtual dates all over the country. He posted highlights...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Early season heat snaps back with another disturbance on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! High pressure has a grip on the Great Basin and that’s triggered temperatures to jump above average throughout the state.  Expect mostly sunny skies with daytime hitting the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and in Central Utah with a few 90s further south and heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

A neurodiverse neighborhood in Park City is coming

When Liza Howell moved to Park City from her native North Carolina, she’d anticipated a short one-year sabbatical to capture time with family. 12 years later, some things have kept her in Utah, among them the stunning landscapes and outdoor recreation. However, the major draw was the resources available to her son Andy, who has autism.
PARK CITY, UT
restaurant-hospitality.com

The Bourbon Group is changing the face of downtown Salt Lake City one whiskey at a time

When the whiskey isn't flowing in your hometown, it's time to make it rain. Or at least, that's what Bourbon Group co-founder Jason LeCates did in Salt Lake City, Utah. Not literally rain of course, but LeCates did bring the largest selection of the brown spirit to Salt Lake City when he opened Bourbon House in 2011. Then he brought more when he opened Whiskey Street in 2013, followed by White Horse in 2017.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Shake Shack Has Come To Utah

It is popular for shakes, ice cream, and hamburgers. Shake Shack(Image is author's) Shake Shack started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in New York City. Since it began in 2001 and expanded in 2004, it has grown in size and popularity. They enlarged their menu from New York style hotdogs to add hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

FuelFest heads to Utah this July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gearheads, mark your calendars as FuelFest heads to Utah this summer. Celebrating its debut in Salt Lake City, FuelFest is bringing over 600 custom, exotic, rare, and exclusive cars and trucks for Utahns to admire up close. The event will be taking over the Utah Motorsports Campus on July 23 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmvt

Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah. The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.
BOISE, ID
luxuryrealestate.com

Just listed in Park City, Utah - Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo

Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo with Attached Garage located at 900 Bitner Road, M-17 Park City, Utah 84098. This pristine two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is located in the Canyon Creek Subdivision and has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint finishes, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Conveniently located on the First Floor with no stairs, this quiet unit with peek-a-boo views of the surrounding ski areas backs to community open space and features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a cozy gas fireplace, a private patio backing to community open space, and attached one-car garage. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, workout facility, and basketball court. Conveniently located in the Kimball’s Junction area of Park City, just minutes to world-class skiing, the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, Redstone shopping, and some of the hottest new restaurants in Park City. For your walking, hiking, and biking pleasure, there is an extensive trail system adjacent to Canyon Creek. Listed at $725,000.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular steakhouse chain heads to Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a beloved steakhouse chain opens in Spanish Fork this July. A brand new Texas Roadhouse will be opening at 508 E Commerce Way and is scheduled to welcome diners beginning this July. The new restaurant will bring 185 new jobs to the city. Diners will enjoy 8,214 […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
S. F. Mori

The Nauvoo Is a Place For Lunch in Salt Lake City

The Hotel Utah was an iconic and historic landmark in downtown Salt Lake City for decades. It was generally considered as the finest hotel in the city for years. Famous people would stay there. It is conveniently located in close proximity to several popular venues for entertainment in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Friday to 10 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent with very poor overnight recoveries Friday night. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible along the far eastern portions of mainly 478 Friday afternoon and evening. Strong and erratic outflow winds are possible. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions will occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kuer.org

18 Utah communities sign on to ambitious renewable energy pact

A program to transition 18 Utah cities and counties to 100% net renewable energy by 2030 is moving forward. The total would have been higher but several local governments backed out. Despite fewer participants, officials still say it still could be one of the largest efforts to reduce emissions in state history.
UTAH STATE
southjordanjournal.com

Rio Tinto Kennecott visitor experience reopens after two-year closure

A vantage point of the Rio Tinto Kennecott mine which remained fully operational during the pandemic. Visitors are encouraged to come and learn about mining and how it impacts daily life. (Rachel Aubrey/City Journals) Those looking for an educational outing during the summer, need only take a drive up the...
BINGHAM CANYON, UT

Comments / 0

