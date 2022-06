ELIZABETHTON — Volunteers firefighters quickly gained control of a fire in the construction and demolition landfill on Saturday afternoon. Fire fighters from six different volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and began putting water on the flaming material that had been placed in the landfill in the past few days. Meanwhile, a bulldozer operator was shoving the flaming material down a steep slope and an excavator was spreading the material at the bottom so it would be exposed to the water.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO