ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

State kicks off 1st-ever California parks week with events all over Bay Area

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ly1Q_0gApMuPg00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The first annual California State Parks Week began Tuesday, prompting events all across the San Francisco Bay Area and the rest of the state.

The celebration, going until Saturday, aims to bring community events and in-person and virtual programming to some of the 279 state parks in California, which feature 5,200 miles of trails and 15,000 campsites.

Tuesday's Land Acknowledgement Day marks the beginning of the week, which is being hosted by California State Parks, the Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and the California State Parks Foundation.

Several events will open the week with an acknowledgment of the indigenous tribes native to the land on which state parks exist.

In the Bay Area, the public is welcome to join a free evening walk Tuesday at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Sonoma County led by Desi Harp.

The two-mile walk will be followed by a story about the native peoples of the Mayacamas Mountains, told by campfire. The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and attendees are required to register online.

Other days within the California State Parks Week will highlight careers within state parks for children, health and wellness, stewardship and partnership and volunteering.

Children in the Bay Area can explore a junior ranger program at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park in Calistoga from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Opportunities for the public to explore nature for mental health benefits on Thursday through hiking, journaling and even kite-flying will be available across the Bay Area at Butano State Park, Candlestick Point State Recreation Area, Mount Diablo State Park, Olompali State Historic Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Community members can also learn about environmental impact and clean up parks on Friday, including at the dunes in Half Moon Bay State Beach and the Pescadero Marsh Natural Preserve.

The final day of the inaugural celebratory week will bring volunteers to parks all over the state to aid in their preservation and upkeep. Bay Area residents can go to events in Calistoga, Kenwood, Glen Ellen, Sonoma, Benicia, San Francisco and Half Moon Bay.

Officials from California State Parks said that the COVID-19 pandemic brought a new appreciation for the outdoors, with increased visitation to state parks in the last two years.

"California State Parks Week underscores the important role parks play in communities statewide," officials said in a press release. "California State Parks protects the best of the state's natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced a handful of new additions to its California Guide, scattered across the Bay Area and northern half of the state. The restaurants, which range from San Francisco fine dining destinations swimming in caviar and aged fish to a Mexican restaurant hidden inside a Napa bowling alley, could either be designated as Bib Gourmands or Stars later this fall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sugarloaf, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Glen Ellen, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Kenwood, CA
City
Benicia, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
City
Calistoga, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pescadero, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Fires Today: Updates and What to Know

We're officially in fire season and we will be tracking wildfires and other fire incidents reported by officials here. Bookmark this page and check back often to get the latest updates on fires reported in your area. Here's a look at the latest reports. Pittsburg brush fire in area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#Bay State#Volunteers#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Cbs Sf Bcn Rrb#Land Acknowledgement Day
Silicon Valley

Bay Area churches build tiny homes for their homeless neighbors

Lending new meaning to the phrase “love thy neighbor,” Bay Area churches are turning their parking lots, backyards and other bits of unused land into tiny homes for the homeless members of their communities. And one local nonprofit has made it its mission to help. Firm Foundation Community...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The California counties that are growing fastest

(Stacker) – Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
tittlepress.com

These Bay Area counties are back in the high transmission risk tier

California officially reopened a year ago today, when many COVID restrictions were dropped amid widespread optimism about a return to ordinary life. Reality has played out very differently. Multiple surges in cases, including one now under way, have turning the coronavirus into something like a constant companion. Paxlovid rebound infections...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Why Water Use Varies So Widely Across California

As California increasingly slips into extreme drought and calls intensify to reduce water use, the state’s water savings in 2022 remain bleak. The average Californian used 83 gallons of water per day in April, compared with 73 in April 2020. That’s far from the 15% decrease that Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for as our reservoirs and the snowpack dwindle. (This underperformance has persisted since January.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Weather conditions increase Bay Area’s wildfire risk

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – On top of the hot temperatures today, the National Weather Service says there will be a mix of dry conditions and breezy, northerly winds. Of course, the confluence of these three weather events causes elevated fire concerns. Just yesterday the high temperatures allowed a spark to spread into a small […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Alameda County Fair opening week is here

The Alameda County Fair returns for its first summer appearance in Pleasanton since 2019 beginning this Friday at the fairgrounds. Running for 19 days between now and July 10, the 2022 fair — with a theme of “Road to Summer — will be highlighted by many of the favorite activities that draw people from all of the Bay Area to the fairgrounds year in and year out: carnival rides, vendor booths, horse racing, exhibits, entertainment shows, and of course, the food and drink.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
East Bay Express

Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

$4,000 per square foot? The California ZIP codes with shockingly expensive homes

In most parts of the country, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500. In some pockets of California, that won’t even pay for one square foot of a home. The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is higher than that in 925 California ZIP codes according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar. In 18 ZIP codes, the price per square foot even topped $1,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy