Vegetation fire burns south of Gilroy off Highway 101

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A wind-driven vegetation fire burned an area south of Gilroy near the Santa Clara County - San Benito County border near San Juan Bautista Tuesday.

Fire burns near U.S. Highway 101 and Betabel Road, San Juan Bautista, June 14, 2022. Cal Fire

The fire burned close to 20 acres Highway 101 near the Betabel Road offramp in San Juan Bautista, about 15 miles west of another vegetation fire near Hollister .

Smoke was seen billowing over the valley before firefighters appeared to gain control of the fire shortly after 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.