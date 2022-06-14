ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Bautista, CA

Vegetation fire burns south of Gilroy off Highway 101

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A wind-driven vegetation fire burned an area south of Gilroy near the Santa Clara County - San Benito County border near San Juan Bautista Tuesday.

Fire burns near U.S. Highway 101 and Betabel Road, San Juan Bautista, June 14, 2022. Cal Fire

The fire burned close to 20 acres Highway 101 near the Betabel Road offramp in San Juan Bautista, about 15 miles west of another vegetation fire near Hollister .

Smoke was seen billowing over the valley before firefighters appeared to gain control of the fire shortly after 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Fires Today: Updates and What to Know

We're officially in fire season and we will be tracking wildfires and other fire incidents reported by officials here. Bookmark this page and check back often to get the latest updates on fires reported in your area. Here's a look at the latest reports. Brush fire in Pittsburg contained to...
PITTSBURG, CA
benitolink.com

Saddle Horse Show Parade returns after two-year hiatus

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The annual Saddle Horse Show Parade, which happens on June 18, is a beloved San Benito County tradition. The first one happened in 1934. Rebecca Wolf, a Hollister native, became the main force behind the show in 2017. She first got...
HOLLISTER, CA
lookout.co

Santa Cruz County’s finest

Editor’s note: Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. Today through Thursday, we feature the students’ contributions. For more information on our expanding student engagement programs, both in high schools and at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College, check out our Student Access page.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

YouTube Offices, Surrounding Buildings Get All-Clear After Evacuation for Object: SBPD

Crews safely removed an old military ordnance after it was found in the area of Bayhill Drive between Cherry Avenue and El Camino Real in San Bruno, officials said Thursday. Just after 3 p.m., San Bruno police said their officers received a report from workers at a construction site that they located an object that was suspected to be an old military ordnance.
SAN BRUNO, CA
