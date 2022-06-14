Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) _ Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The uranium mining and exploration company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

