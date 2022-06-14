ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

129 officers killed in line of duty in 2021, FBI report says

police1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Last month, the FBI released its 2021 Statistics on Law Enforcement Officers Killed in the Line of Duty. According to the report, 129 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2021, which is 27 more than the previous...

www.police1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
BET

Multiple People Shot During Wisconsin Funeral For Man Killed By Police

At least five people have been reported shot during the funeral for a Wisconsin man who was shot and killed by police late last month. WTMJ reports that gunfire erupted at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (June 2) at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. The victims have not been identified by authorities, however, a funeral home employee told the news station that Kings’ family members were among those injured.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
WEKU

A mother is arrested after police say her 2-year-old shot her husband

A Florida mother whose son, 2, apparently shot and killed his father is now facing manslaughter charges, after investigators determined that the gun hadn't been stored properly in their home. "These tragedies are 100 percent preventable," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. Gun owners who don't safely secure their weapons,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
The Independent

1 tribal officer killed, 1 wounded in Arizona shootings

A tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a reservation in Arizona and the suspect was killed in a subsequent shootout that left another officer wounded, officials said Friday. Adrian Lopez Sr., 35, was identified as the White Mountain Apache Police officer shot and killed Thursday night in the town of Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. He had only been with the department since January, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office. Prior to that he served as a federal Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer from March 2021 through December. “There’s no...
WHITERIVER, AZ
Daily Mail

Family of missing Harmony Montgomery is warned investigation into her disappearance 'will not have a good outcome' as FBI searches her father's New Hampshire home for a second time in six months and remove fridge

The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Law & Crime

Danielle Redlick Was on Dating Site While Ex-Basketball Executive Husband Lay Dead on Floor, Prosecutor Says at Trial

The trial of a Florida woman who killed her stepfather-turned husband and then waited 11 hours to report his death began on Thursday. Danielle Redlick, 48, stands accused of murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence over the Jan. 11, 2019, stabbing death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, a former executive for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

DOJ to investigate Louisiana State Police after beatings of mostly Black men

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will investigate the Louisiana State Police following beatings of mostly Black men, officials have said. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation comes amid an increasing amount of evidence revealing that the agency has ignored the beatings of Black men, including the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The announcement comes over three years after white officers were seen on body-camera footage, that was withheld from the public, beating, stunning, and dragging Mr Greene on the side of a rural road close to Monroe, Louisiana. No one has been charged in the death, which police first attributed to...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Pictured: Wisconsin judge’s alleged killer, who had political ‘hit list’, is identified

Wisconsin officials have identified Douglas K. Uhde, 56, as the suspected shooter of a retired judge on Friday, according to the state’s Department of Justice.Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, 68, was found dead at his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening. Officers discovered the retired judge zip-tied to a chair with gunshot wounds.Udhe is hospitalized in critical condition after a self-inflicted gun shot wound.The alleged gunman was convicted in 2005 of armed burglary and has a previous weapons charge on his record. Judge Roemer presided over the burglary trial where Uhde was sentenced to six years...
NEW LISBON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy