The City of Garden Grove, in collaboration with Orange County United Way and United to End Homelessness, is hosting a free virtual Homelessness 101 class to provide information and answer some of the most frequently asked questions about homelessness in Orange County. The class takes place on Monday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom or by phone. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3xB9ckq. Call-in information will be automatically emailed through Zoom. Registration will close on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO