Leander ISD school board discusses safety and security measures, new system updates

Austin ISD trustees named Dr. Anthony Mays as interim superintendent at a meeting early June 14. The decision follows the announcement of Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde’s resignation last month. Mays is the first Black man to hold the superintendent position in AISD. He currently serves as the district’s chief of school leadership, overseeing the associate superintendents of secondary schools and elementary schools and the assistant superintendent for student support services, according to AISD’s website. He also has over 20 years of experience in public education as a classroom teacher, principal and administrator across several districts, including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and the Harris County Department of Education. Over 80 members of the public called in to the meeting to provide feedback on the search for the interim superintendent. Several expressed frustration with the board’s selection process, citing a lack of publicly named candidates and unclear selection criteria.
