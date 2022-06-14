ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Leander ISD school board discusses safety and security measures, new system updates

By Zacharia Washington
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed safety and security updates and improvements at the June 13 meeting. The district is now looking at the possibility of issuing identification badges for all students moving forward, said Brandon Evans, executive director of campus support. Some campuses already issue out ID badges to...

Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD names Anthony Mays as interim superintendent

Austin ISD trustees named Dr. Anthony Mays as interim superintendent at a meeting early June 14. The decision follows the announcement of Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde’s resignation last month. Mays is the first Black man to hold the superintendent position in AISD. He currently serves as the district’s chief of school leadership, overseeing the associate superintendents of secondary schools and elementary schools and the assistant superintendent for student support services, according to AISD’s website. He also has over 20 years of experience in public education as a classroom teacher, principal and administrator across several districts, including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and the Harris County Department of Education. Over 80 members of the public called in to the meeting to provide feedback on the search for the interim superintendent. Several expressed frustration with the board’s selection process, citing a lack of publicly named candidates and unclear selection criteria.
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville education group protests district pilot program to have aide positions helm two campus libraries

A local education group is organizing against a late May decision from Pflugerville ISD administration to not fill two vacated librarian positions within two district campuses. In the wake of the decision, the Pflugerville Educators Association has been rallying support to retain full-time librarians at all district campuses through a...
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council to discuss pay increase for seasonal staffing amid shortage as pool is set to reopen June 24

Kyle City Council will discuss and possibly vote on a pay increase for seasonal pool staff at an upcoming meeting June 21. This follows the June 7 meeting where Parks and Recreation Director Mariana Espinoza announced that James Adkins Pool, located at 1100 W. Center St., Kyle, will only be open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-5:30 p.m. for public open swim starting June 24.
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis ISD to discuss $703 million bond at June 15 board meeting

From school safety and mental health to funds for three new schools, Lake Travis ISD has several discussion items on its agenda for the June 15 board meeting. The bond advisory committee will give a presentation to the school board regarding a potential $703 million bond, according to school documents. Following work in the spring, the committee will recommend the district call a bond election in November for the following projects:
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD board of trustees accepts resignation of Jun Xiao, opens applications for appointee

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees officially accepted Place 1 Trustee Jun Xiao's notice of resignation in a 5-0 vote during its June 14 meeting. Absent Places 2 and 7 Trustees Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, the board also voted 5-0 to begin the process of appointing someone to fill the position until the school board election in November, when the community will elect a new trustee to fill the seat. The board will accept applications from community members for the position through July 12. The winner of the November 2022 election will serve out the remainder of the term, which expires in November 2024. Trustee Xiao announced his intention to resign June 7 via social media, stating that he had tendered his notice to the board. Xiao's letter did not include any statements elaborating on his decision to resign, according to district documents. He was first elected to the board in November 2020.
Burnet County opposes Matterhorn pipeline, moves two polling places

A proposed pipeline set to run through the Briggs and Joppa area of Burnet County met with opposition from the Commissioners Court, which passed a resolution against the Matterhorn Express pipeline and the legal process in place for seizing private property. “Burnet County on behalf of its citizens opposes the...
Community Impact Austin

Goldfish Swim School opens Mesa Drive location

Goldfish Swim School, a swimming facility in Northwest Austin at 8038 Mesa Drive, Austin, opened June 14. The school offers lessons to children 4 months and older in a 90-degree pool. Parents also can sign up for a lesson in which they can teach their children about water safety and introduce them to the water. Lessons go throughout the day, and a schedule is available online. There are no lessons on Friday evenings. 737-232-4996 www.goldfishswimschool.com/northwest-hills.
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities recommends increasing water and wastewater impact fees for developers

Water and wastewater fees paid by local developers could soon increase by more than $11,000 should a proposed update be approved by City Council later this summer. Impact fees are a charge imposed by a political subdivision against new development to offset the costs of capital improvements made necessary by the development, according to state planning and development codes.
