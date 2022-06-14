Leander ISD school board discusses safety and security measures, new system updates

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees officially accepted Place 1 Trustee Jun Xiao's notice of resignation in a 5-0 vote during its June 14 meeting. Absent Places 2 and 7 Trustees Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, the board also voted 5-0 to begin the process of appointing someone to fill the position until the school board election in November, when the community will elect a new trustee to fill the seat. The board will accept applications from community members for the position through July 12. The winner of the November 2022 election will serve out the remainder of the term, which expires in November 2024. Trustee Xiao announced his intention to resign June 7 via social media, stating that he had tendered his notice to the board. Xiao's letter did not include any statements elaborating on his decision to resign, according to district documents. He was first elected to the board in November 2020.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO