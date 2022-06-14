State Class AAA Boys Golf Round One Highlights

There’s no better way to enjoy Summer than at the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center! They’ve got something for everyone with big slides and little slides, a plunge slide, diving boards, water walk, and more. There are special events for the big kids with Teen Nights, little ones seven and under can come out Saturdays from 10-11:30 for Little Splashes, and the pool is a great place to hold a birthday party. Now is a great time to sign up for swimming lessons, and to get your season pass. Visit http://www.CrystalMN.gov/Pool for more information.

CRYSTAL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO