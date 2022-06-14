ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

State Class AAA Boys Golf Round One Highlights

ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweltering temperatures and gusty winds greeted golfers for round one of the state class AAA boys tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. No teams from the northwest suburbs are in the...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Baseball Loses to Farmington in State 4A Semifinals

The Maple Grove baseball team lost 7-5 to defending class AAAA champion Farmington in the state tournament semifinals, ending the Crimson’s hopes for the program’s first state championship. In a game suspended in the top of the second inning from Wednesday after rains and lightning postponed play, the...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Juneteenth Celebrations Begin Metro-Wide

Several area cities are planning Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. CCX News caught up with people setting up for Brooklyn Park’s celebration planned at North Hennepin Community College Friday. “Really the event is a kid-friendly environment,” explained Marcus Hill, Parks and Facilities Manger in Brooklyn Park. “We’re really just looking...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Summer Fun at the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center

There’s no better way to enjoy Summer than at the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center! They’ve got something for everyone with big slides and little slides, a plunge slide, diving boards, water walk, and more. There are special events for the big kids with Teen Nights, little ones seven and under can come out Saturdays from 10-11:30 for Little Splashes, and the pool is a great place to hold a birthday party. Now is a great time to sign up for swimming lessons, and to get your season pass. Visit http://www.CrystalMN.gov/Pool for more information.
CRYSTAL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coon Rapids, MN
Sports
Maple Grove, MN
Sports
City
Hopkins, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Coon Rapids, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Underway on Maple Grove’s Main Street

Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Unemployment Rate at Historic Low in Minnesota

According to new figures released this week from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), unemployment in Minnesota fell to a record low. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 2% in May; that’s the lowest rate since the state began tracking the figure in 1976. Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Water Specialists Work to Remove Carp From Crystal Lake

Water resources specialists with the city of Robbinsdale were out on Crystal Lake Friday morning removing carp from the water. Environmental scientists say carp are an invasive species of fish which feed on the bottom of the lake – stirring up sediment and causing water quality problems. Experts are...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Wolf
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Crystal City Manager Announces Retirement

Another city manager from the northwest suburbs has announced her retirement. Anne Norris sent an email to city staff this week announcing her retirement this upcoming fall. In the email to employees, she wrote that she appreciated the trust and willingness to work together on changes big and small to improve Crystal.
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Bsm
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Farmers Market

Farm-fresh produce and locally-made products are what you’ll find at the New Hope Community Farmers Market. Shop in a vibrant open-air atmosphere! Your favorite vendors are back, along with new ones, selling a variety of food, crafts, and handmade goods. Enjoy free samples and live music. The market is open 9am to 1pm on Saturdays at New Hope Civic Center, now through September 24. For more information, go to http://www.newhopemarket.org.
NEW HOPE, MN
KARE 11

47 cats rescued from 'sweltering' SUV at rest stop in Harris, Minnesota

HARRIS, Minnesota — A crew from the Animal Humane Society (AHS) helped rescue 47 cats from what they called "sweltering heat" inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris, Minnesota Tuesday. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol deputies asked for help from AHS after finding...
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
FORESTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ccxmedia.org

47 Cats Found Inside Car Recovering at Golden Valley Shelter

Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Fatally Shot While Inside RV In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. Just before 10 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. A woman in her 40s had a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but she died at the scene, police said. (credit: CBS) According to police, the woman and a man were inside the RV when they heard gunshots. The woman then realized she had been hit. The man was not injured. A vehicle left the scene just after the shooting, police said. Police do not believe the shooting was random.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy