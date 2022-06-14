ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

‘Now Is the Time to Call,’ AC Experts Warn to Prepare Ahead of Heat Wave

ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s first heat wave rolled in and AC units rolled out. Installers at Blue Ox Heating & Air in New Hope prepared for a busy Tuesday as temperatures neared 100 degrees. “I have a feeling there is going to...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

ccxmedia.org

New Hope Farmers Market

Farm-fresh produce and locally-made products are what you’ll find at the New Hope Community Farmers Market. Shop in a vibrant open-air atmosphere! Your favorite vendors are back, along with new ones, selling a variety of food, crafts, and handmade goods. Enjoy free samples and live music. The market is open 9am to 1pm on Saturdays at New Hope Civic Center, now through September 24. For more information, go to http://www.newhopemarket.org.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Water Specialists Work to Remove Carp From Crystal Lake

Water resources specialists with the city of Robbinsdale were out on Crystal Lake Friday morning removing carp from the water. Environmental scientists say carp are an invasive species of fish which feed on the bottom of the lake – stirring up sediment and causing water quality problems. Experts are...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Underway on Maple Grove’s Main Street

Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Unemployment Rate at Historic Low in Minnesota

According to new figures released this week from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), unemployment in Minnesota fell to a record low. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 2% in May; that’s the lowest rate since the state began tracking the figure in 1976. Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Business
City
New Hope, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Community Garden

From Bunny Story to bunny food. The City of Robbinsdale has converted a vacant lot into a community garden. The old Bunny Store site at Lake Drive and Chowen Avenue is now home to several raised garden beds that residents are currently tending. Robbinsdale Recreation Services Manager Ryan Parks says, “We have 20 plots here, we have water here, the water tank so people can water their gardens. We do have a little storage shed here, people can lock up any tools they want to.” Robbinsdale’s Recreation Department even has its own garden plot, and they’re hoping for a bumper crop, as Parks adds, “When all that food is able to be harvested it is gonna be free, and we’ll have it available here for people to come and pick up.” Things have been going well this year, and they’ve started looking at next year, with Parks going on to say, “The plan is to hopefully have 20 more plots next year at another location, we’re hoping that this will be a permanent spot, and then potentially Lee Park would be a spot for 2023 for the next 20.” And if the current location ends up being permanent he says, “Maybe we can put some trees in here, some orchards, that would be kind of a goal, to make this just one big lot that people can come to, maybe pick fruit, and just make it look a little nicer.” All 20 of Robbinsdale’s Community Garden plots are spoken for this year, but residents will be able to apply for next year’s plots in early 2023. You can find more information at http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/recreation under Special Events.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal City Manager Announces Retirement

Another city manager from the northwest suburbs has announced her retirement. Anne Norris sent an email to city staff this week announcing her retirement this upcoming fall. In the email to employees, she wrote that she appreciated the trust and willingness to work together on changes big and small to improve Crystal.
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

47 Cats Found Inside Car Recovering at Golden Valley Shelter

Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Juneteenth Celebrations Begin Metro-Wide

Several area cities are planning Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. CCX News caught up with people setting up for Brooklyn Park’s celebration planned at North Hennepin Community College Friday. “Really the event is a kid-friendly environment,” explained Marcus Hill, Parks and Facilities Manger in Brooklyn Park. “We’re really just looking...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now Is The Time#Ac Repairs#Blue Ox Heating Air
ccxmedia.org

Feds Seize Fake Tire Pressure Sensors Bound for Brooklyn Park

Federal officers have seized hundreds of counterfeit automobile tire pressure sensors that were bound from Hong Kong to a home in Brooklyn Park. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) captured two shipments of 300 fake sensors at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The sensors, which were stamped with a counterfeit General Motors label, would have had a retail value of more than $28,000 if they were real. Customs officials announced the seizure on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Whiz Bang Days in Robbinsdale

Whiz Bang Days are coming up in Robbinsdale, and great fun is in store! Favorites like the Ice Cream Social and Lions Bistro are back, along with awesome new events like a bags tournament. Whiz Bang Days runs Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 10. Don’t miss the sidewalk sale, band concert, or movie in the park on Saturday, and the parade on Sunday. Of course Whiz Bang Days culminates in a fireworks spectacular that’s visible all over Robbinsdale. Go to http://www.robbinsdalewhizbangdays.org for the full schedule.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Class AAA Girls Golf Round Two Highlights

Rainy weather didn’t stop girls golfers from playing well in round two of the state class AAA tournament at Bunker Hills. Maple Grove finished second behind Alexandria in the team competition, finishing 16 shots behind the Cardinals. Clara Halverson of Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished 12th in the tournament. Wayzata’s...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Mayor’s Minutes 6/13/22

Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about the upcoming election and how your polling location might have changed, new pickle ball courts going in at Becker Park, construction progress on the new police building, and the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center. For more information, visit http://www.crystalmn.gov.
CRYSTAL, MN

