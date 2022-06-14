Burglar drops through roof to steal jewelry

A burglar was caught on camera entering a jewelry store through the roof.

Minutes before 6 a.m. on Sunday, the alarm went off at Ahmed Jewelry on Nolensville Pike.

Surveillance video caught the moment a man dropped through the roof to get inside the business. He had on athletic shoes and gloves and he was hiding his face. He grabbed thousands of dollars' worth of gold jewelry and left through the ceiling.

"According to the police, there might have been a gun in his waist," said a relative of the store's owner.

The small business has been open a decade, and the owner is from Kurdistan. Due to a language barrier, the owner's relative translated to NewsChannel5 what happened. The family asked us to not share their names because they fear for their safety.

"They could have put a gun on his head when he was opening in the morning, and God knows what they could have done to him, so it’s really scary," the anonymous relative said.

The burglar left behind a ladder and garden hose.

Now, the family is out a lot of money.

"It’s really heartbreaking, to be honest. I mean, I’m pretty sure my brother-in-law is very angry and sad," said the family's anonymous source.

The family went back to check surveillance footage from Saturday too. That's when they saw a man walk by who looked like he was getting video of the storefront. So, it appears they were possibly targeted.

“Everyone should be aware of their surroundings. Even though we have security like ADT, Protection One, and those stuff, I don’t think that’s enough to protect small local businesses,” the source said.

Police responded to the burglary a couple of hours after the alarm went off. No one was arrested.

If you know the man in the surveillance video, call Metro Police at 615-742-7463.