Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader after arguing a bad call. The Phillies were batting with the game tied 6-6 in the top of the 10th. They had runners on second and third with one out. JT Realmuto hit a soft liner up the middle. Nats shortstop Luis Garcia was going after the ball but made contact with baserunner Rhys Hoskins and fell down.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO