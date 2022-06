COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Since last July, Corea Redd has worn two necklaces around her neck to remember her son, Kaylian, who was shot to death in Northeast Columbus. “They gunned down my son, they took my baby from me,” Corea said. "Nobody knows what they took from us, he didn’t have enemies, was never a bad kid.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO