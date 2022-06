We all love our fur babies. There is a super-cute pet event going on and you are invited! It’s a Canine Carnival to kick off the summer for you and your best buddy. Our dogs love us unconditionally. For example, last night I was putting something in my file cabinet when a piece of décor fell off and hit me right in the back of the head. The thud was so loud and I yelled in pain. My dog Fozzie ran to alert my husband that it happened. He started freaking out and jumping up on the glass and then ran him over to me. Then for the rest of the night, he laid right by my side. Here's a pic of my little guy. Shout out Fozzie, thanks for keepin' it real.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO