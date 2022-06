In a 7-1 vote, Aiken County Board of Education members approved their 2022-23 budget on Tuesday, June 14. Board member Dwight Smith was the lone dissenting vote and Sandra Shealey was absent from the meeting. Smith's no vote came after his motion to remove the athletic and band supplements part of the budget failed. During the first budget reading in April, the board approved supplements for athletic directors, coaches and assistant coaches in high schools and middle schools.

