“I started as a housekeeper at Winona Health 20 years ago. During my first year, I fell in love with the Lake Winona Manor residents and knew I wanted to spend more time with them and do more for them. I had found my calling. Each resident is different, and I enjoy getting to know them and learning what they need and want. They count on us and they know they can trust us. I want each of them to feel safe, cared for and loved. And I hope people know that their loved one at Lake Winona Manor is cared for and loved. I enjoy getting to know our residents’ family members, too, so many of them are so appreciative of their care.”

1 DAY AGO