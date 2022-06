A tornado watch covers most of the Upper Peninsula through half of Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the central and eastern Upper Peninsula and parts of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior until 1:00 a.m. The primary threats include a few tornadoes possible, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are also possible.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO