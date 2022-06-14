First Little League video game in over a decade coming out this summer

Minneapolis, Mn. —Little League World Series Baseball 2022 will be the first official Little League game in over a decade.

According to a press release from Litlle League and publisher GameMill Entertainment, the game will “bring the thrill and competition of Little League home” when it’s released Aug. 17, 2022.

Available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game will give fans the “chance to pitch, slide, field, and rally their way” to Williamsport’s Howard J. Lamade Stadium for a chance to win a Little League World Series Championship.

A trailer was released with the announcent:

The game is being developed by Chilean based IquanaBee.

The Game gives players the chance to

Become a Little League World Champ: Choose your team, then showcase your skills as you compete through the bracket to see if you have what it takes to be named the Little League World Series Champion. Or jump right into the action in an instant with Quick Play mode.Play With Friends: Get together for exciting local multiplayer tournament action for up to four players. Customize the rules, select your stadiums and teams, and see who wins it all!Choose Your Style: Customize your team’s look, equipment, and batting style.Super Abilities: Use bonuses like Slow Time and Bat Tank to turn the tide of the game to your favor. Earn player-boosting stickers that allow you to build the most powerful team.Get in the Game: Intense interactive plays put you in command of executing incredible slides, catches, hits, and more to give your team the edge and bring home the win.

“After the highly successful franchise of Little League World Series Baseball 2010 more than a decade ago, and as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series this August, Little League is pleased to re-enter the gaming space and highlight the fun and excitement of the tournament in a digital experience,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“We look forward to enhancing the interaction with Little League fans, both on and off the field, and bringing the World Series experience into the homes of fans of all ages in this exciting new way,” Brown said.

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 is available to pre-order now at major retailers for $49.99.