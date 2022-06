The Lone Star State had not elected an African American to its legislature since the nineteenth century, but that did not discourage Curtis Graves. The 27-year-old Texas Southern University graduate—whose great-grandparents on his mother’s side had both been the children of black slaves and white slave masters on the Evergreen Plantation in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana—was ready to make his mark on the city that had become his adopted home. The Houston of the late 1950s, when Graves had arrived on the TSU campus in his blue 1951 Mercury, was one of transition.

