BROOKLINE, Mass. – The U.S. Open Trophy was perched just a few yards from Phil Mickelson as he wrapped up his week on the south end of Boston. It never felt further away. Lefty’s pursuit of the one thing that stood between he and golf immortality has felt washed for years. A six-time runner-up at his national championship, the air was flushed from the room after he played ping-pong with a moving ball in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. Golf’s rules can be painfully stoic, but that was a line even the casual fan couldn’t and wouldn’t tolerate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO