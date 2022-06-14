ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Pairing Off: Tear open a bag of pork rinds and reach for a bottle of...

By Dave Faries
montereycountyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePork rinds and fine wine. It rolls off the tongue so easily that a country song comes to mind…well, it would if someone had the foresight to write it. Pickup truck meets Ferrari, boots and heels, a little heartbreak thrown in—can’t miss. Cody? Lainey? Luke?. Sure,...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

KSBW.com

Monterey restaurant recommended in this year's Michelin Guide

MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey restaurant was among 17 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide and added to California's section of top-notch restaurants. Video: Carmel's Yafa earns Central Coast's first Michelin nod. “By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we...
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Morsels June 16-22: Tipsy mini golf, brewery markets and more

GOLF GAME… Good news for fans of mini golf: Tipsy Putt, based in Sacramento, has signed a lease for its fourth location in the former Cannery Row Brewing Company space just off Cannery Row in Monterey. The pub will combine an indoor mini golf course and restaurant upstairs with a speakeasy concept (password required) downstairs. It’s expected to open by the end of the year. tipsyputt.com.
MONTEREY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Photos: Downtown rocks all summer long

Local favorite JJ Hawg rocked the Downtown Live stage as they flipped the switch on the 2022 series June 16. In addition to live music, the event, organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, featured food trucks, beer, wine, vendors and a kid zone on a closed-off block of Monterey Street from Fifth to Sixth streets.
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers."I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row,...
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Jazz Festival’s Summer Jazz Camp is back.

Agata Popęda here with a reminder that it’s not too late to register for Monterey Jazz Festival’s Summer Jazz Camp for middle school and high school students. Monterey Jazz Festival is restarting the camp’s in-person experience after two years of virtual experiments. Act quickly though; registration closes Monday, June 20. This week-long musical adventure will begin on Monday, July 11 and Claire Kim-Shin, the brand new education specialist who just joined the team, says the camp can accommodate even youngsters with zero previous music experience.
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

This long-running weekly ballroom dance night is good for body, mind and spirit.

Every dance floor has an It Couple. On a recent Tuesday evening on a dance floor in Salinas that It Couple is not, as common sense might dictate, the lithe young professional dance duo, spinning around the community center room with captivating precision and flair. No, the It Couple is Janna and Jack, 92 and 101, respectively, foxtrotting and waltzing through nearly every song – or holding court in conversation with the other dancers when they’re not.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

California Rodeo Salinas still looking for Big Week concert replacement

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Rodeo Salinas is still looking for a replacement for Toby Keith. Country music superstar Keith announced he has had stomach cancer since late last year but has received treatment and plans to return to the stage soon. In a statement posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, Keith said he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Supervisors reject historic designation for Mid Valley Shopping Center on a split vote.

A forecast offered by a retail property expert of the Mid Valley Shopping Center in Carmel Valley on June 14 was grim. If it can't be updated and refreshed to meet the changing retail landscape, in about six years its value would drop from $9 million to approximately $4.3 million, Norman Hulberg of Valbridge Property Advisors told the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

OUTSIDE: Biodiversity, Baby

Every outing to the coast in Monterey County is an opportunity to encounter new, beautiful creatures. You might see the harbor seals pupping in Pacific Grove, a beautiful blue-green sea anemone at Ribera Beach in Carmel (pitured) or a long-legged Willet picking crabs out of the sand in windswept Marina. For the next three weeks, you have an opportunity to help document these creatures, and all the others you’ll inevitably encounter, for science.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
montereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 06.16.22

Like many public institutions, Hartnell College uses a Facebook account to inform and engage students and the broader community. On June 7, the Hartnell College Facebook page was flooded with a livestreamed video and comments stemming from the arrest in Santa Cruz of one of its employees, Valentin Rodriguez, 62, a diesel technology instructor. Rodriguez allegedly went to the Santa Cruz Wharf expecting to meet up with a teenage girl, instead he was met by YouTuber CC Unit and Santa Cruz Police. Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on one felony count of arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct. Rather than deleting individual comments, Hartnell responded by unpublishing its Facebook page because it “received a wave of spam comments on existing posts that interfered with their purpose of sharing information and inviting audience interaction with content,” according to a statement released by the college. “We plan to restore that soon and regret the inconvenience for our audience.” The page was restored early on Monday, June 13.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Metallic balloon cuts power to 6,000 California customers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Crews were working Friday to restore electricity to more than 6,000 customers in Santa Cruz after a metallic balloon became tangled in power equipment. Mayra Tostado, a spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electric, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that crews were working diligently to...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Silicon Valley

Low-cost Japan-based airline will launch Tokyo-San Jose flights

SAN JOSE — An airline with a high-tech approach to low-cost air service will offer new jetliner flights between Tokyo and San Jose starting this year, the air carrier said Wednesday. ZIPAIR said it will offer flights between Tokyo-Narita airport and San Jose International Airport by the end of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay pushes to install smart meters to battle water waste

SAN JOSE - California has been struggling with water waste for some time. Across the state, new water meters are being implemented to help combat this issue and alleviate the drought season.The results of new laws enacted several years ago and efforts to combat water waste are being seen now, and a push to install more smart water meters is taking shape across the Bay Area.The drought monitor index in mid-June shows the entire Bay Area is in the midst of a severe drought.    Water districts are getting more approvals to replace analog antiquated meters and bring in the new...
SAN JOSE, CA
sjearthquakes.com

The California Clasico Car Parade is back!!

Get hyped for the California Clasico this Saturday, June 18 at the Quakes Car Parade! We’re cruising along El Camino Real bringing good vibes and excitement for the California Clasico. We’re rolling out at Stanford Stadium at noon and will head South on El Camino Real! Local rapper LJame$...
STANFORD, CA

