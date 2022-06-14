Pairing Off: Tear open a bag of pork rinds and reach for a bottle of...

Like many public institutions, Hartnell College uses a Facebook account to inform and engage students and the broader community. On June 7, the Hartnell College Facebook page was flooded with a livestreamed video and comments stemming from the arrest in Santa Cruz of one of its employees, Valentin Rodriguez, 62, a diesel technology instructor. Rodriguez allegedly went to the Santa Cruz Wharf expecting to meet up with a teenage girl, instead he was met by YouTuber CC Unit and Santa Cruz Police. Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on one felony count of arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct. Rather than deleting individual comments, Hartnell responded by unpublishing its Facebook page because it “received a wave of spam comments on existing posts that interfered with their purpose of sharing information and inviting audience interaction with content,” according to a statement released by the college. “We plan to restore that soon and regret the inconvenience for our audience.” The page was restored early on Monday, June 13.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO