Missouri men’s basketball is matched up against Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second season in a row, both leagues announced Thursday. The Tigers will welcome the Cyclones to Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. MU lost 67-50 last season in Ames, Iowa, finishing the year 12th in the SEC. Iowa State was a No. 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeating SEC foe LSU and Wisconsin to reach the Sweet 16.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO