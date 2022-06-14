ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Wednesday’s AMBC: Making The Roads Safe

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County, Senator Elder Vogel talks to...

City of Beaver Falls Hires Two New Career Firefighters

(Photo of Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe provided by City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe) (City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls has hired two new career firefighters and they are two names familiar to the firehouse. City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said that Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe have been members of the fire department since they were 14 years old, joining as junior firefighters. They began taking firefighting classes and received certifications. At the age of 18 both joined the department as regular volunteers and received training and experience, according to Stowe. The two firefighters obtained PA Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician and PA State Fire Academy Firefighter one certification. They are both very active in the department. Curtis graduated at RMU’s 2022 commencement. Seth has worked as a full time dispatcher at Beaver County 911.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Structural Fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township, Beaver County Reported

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of a structural fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township Thursday night. Firefighters were called out at 5:28 p.m. and were still on scene, at 9;15 p.m., according to 9-1-1. No other information, including the cause, was not available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Impaired Driving Enforcement Begins this Weekend

(Beaver County, Pa.) The Beaver County Highway Safety Task Force will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and/or roving patrols and mobile awareness checkpoints throughout the Beaver County beginning this weekend throughout the 4th of July celebration weekend. The The checkpoints and /or roving patrols are in support of the state’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Central Valley School District Approves 2022-23 Budget

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board approved their 2022-23 budget of $41,179,491 an increase of 4.3%. The budget represents a 2.77 mill tax increase to 67.42 mills. Bids for the Center Grange Primary School renovations totaling $10,372,506. were approved by a 6-3 vote by the board....
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
“Support The Troops” Rally To Be Held On Sunday, June 26 In Beaver

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “If you’re coming to this event as a non-veteran, just to be able to look around and see that bond…you’re gonna be impressed.”. The “bond”, as mentioned by Kevin Broderick in that quote, is the bond between veterans from past wars from different decades being brought together at gatherings throughout the country. Such an event is taking place in Beaver on Sunday, June 26 at Irvine Park, as the Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 862 will be hosting a Support The Troops rally. Broderick, along with veterans Larry Googins (President of VVA Chapter 862) and Rudy Zetz, joined Matt Drzik on the June 17 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the event.
BEAVER, PA
Hopewell Twp. Based PGT Trucking INC. Appoints Beaver County Man as Executive Lead

(Photo of Larry Cox provided by PGT Trucking) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PGT Trucking that is based in Hopewell Twp., Beaver County announced that Beaver County resident Laurence Cox, has been promoted to a new executive position of VP of Sustainability Leading PGT’s decarbonization efforts, effective immediately according to a press release that was sent out on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
#Ambc
Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Reopened in Glenfield

(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 was closed on March 23 to allow for painting operations and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Dog Dies From Heat: Owner Arrested, BCHS Offers Tips To Prevent Similar Incidents

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) On Wednesday, June 16, 2022, in Baden, PA, a dog was found unresponsive after being left outside without access to shade and water for more than 30 minutes during yesterday’s 90-degree heat. The dog’s owner Di Xiao of Baden, PA, has been charged with two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal and four misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect to animals. Xiao was arraigned at the Beaver County Jail and is being held for trial.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9 PM Tonight

(Moon Twp., Pa.) The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Pittsburgh Area. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED AREALLEGHENY, ARMSTRONG, BEAVER,. BUTLER, CLARION, CRAWFORD. ERIE, FAYETTE, FOREST. GREENE, INDIANA, JEFFERSON. LAWRENCE,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

