Wednesday’s AMBC: Making The Roads Safe

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “If you’re coming to this event as a non-veteran, just to be able to look around and see that bond…you’re gonna be impressed.”. The “bond”, as mentioned by Kevin Broderick in that quote, is the bond between veterans from past wars from different decades being brought together at gatherings throughout the country. Such an event is taking place in Beaver on Sunday, June 26 at Irvine Park, as the Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 862 will be hosting a Support The Troops rally. Broderick, along with veterans Larry Googins (President of VVA Chapter 862) and Rudy Zetz, joined Matt Drzik on the June 17 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the event.
