Wednesday’s AMBC: Making The Roads Safe

(Photo of Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe provided by City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe) (City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls has hired two new career firefighters and they are two names familiar to the firehouse. City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said that Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe have been members of the fire department since they were 14 years old, joining as junior firefighters. They began taking firefighting classes and received certifications. At the age of 18 both joined the department as regular volunteers and received training and experience, according to Stowe. The two firefighters obtained PA Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician and PA State Fire Academy Firefighter one certification. They are both very active in the department. Curtis graduated at RMU’s 2022 commencement. Seth has worked as a full time dispatcher at Beaver County 911.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO