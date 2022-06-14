ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deuel County, NE

Deuel County Clerk accused of using County card for personal purchases

 4 days ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Chappell woman following an investigation related to purchases at the Deuel County Clerk’s Office....

Panhandle Post

Driver arrested in crash that killed 2 near Angora

One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday afternoon near Angora. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. MT Tuesday. Preliminary investigation shows that a southbound dump truck was attempting to enter a construction zone on Highway 385, when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford F-350. The dump truck entered the northbound lane causing a collision with the F-350. The dump truck was loaded with wet cement at the time of the crash.
ANGORA, NE
Panhandle Post

8 WNCC students receive scholarships from Buckley Trust Grant

SIDNEY, Neb. - Eight Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus students received scholarships recently from a $5,000 grant from the Thomas D. Buckley Trust. The students who were awarded scholarships studied business, basic nursing assistant, and licensed practical nursing at WNCC during the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships were used to aid WNCC students with tuition and fees.
COLLEGES
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

