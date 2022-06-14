Deuel County Clerk accused of using County card for personal purchases

One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday afternoon near Angora. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. MT Tuesday. Preliminary investigation shows that a southbound dump truck was attempting to enter a construction zone on Highway 385, when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford F-350. The dump truck entered the northbound lane causing a collision with the F-350. The dump truck was loaded with wet cement at the time of the crash.

ANGORA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO