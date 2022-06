On Tuesday June 14th, 2022, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Road area of Franklin County. Upon arrival in the area, deputies made contact with the vehicle described in the compliant and initiated a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, authorities discovered items in the vehicle related to various theft reports spanning across three counties. Deputies and investigators then processed the scene and collected the located evidence.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO