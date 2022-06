Warmer weather means more time outdoors, and that means family picnics with delicious salads and sandwiches. However, if you are fan of ham sandwiches and shop at Walmart, you may want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any Great Value Black Forest Ham produced by Plumrose USA. According to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, this ready-to-eat cooked and sliced ham may not actually be fully cooked. While the USDA's food safety arm has not issued a full court press recall, the government agency has issued a public health alert. What does this mean?

INDIANA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO