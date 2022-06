Ronnie Menees Sr., 77, of Cedar Hill died June 6, 2022, at the Big River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cedar Hill. Mr. Menees was self-employed as a cement finisher. He followed the teachings of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and he enjoyed reading the Bible and spreading its message. He also liked reading about and looking at old cars, watching movies and listening to music from his youth. Born Dec. 20, 1944, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Jewell Beatrice Holmes and Lea Menees.

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO