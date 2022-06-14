Police search for luggage thief suspect

OREM, Utah — A group gathered Wednesday to rescue and find new homes for dozens of ducks currently dwelling at a city park. “Orem City asked us to come and rescue the domesticated ducks that are here at Nielsen’s Grove Park,” Adison Smith of the group Wasatch Wanderers said. “Every year at Nielsen’s Grove Park, (the city drains) the pond so that children don’t go on the ice during the winter. This year somebody told them if they didn’t refill the water that the overpopulation of ducks that were here would leave, but domestic ducks — they can’t fly — and they are stranded here. They started dying because of dehydration and started being attacked by humans and animals.”

