Salt Lake City, UT

Police search for luggage thief suspect

By MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Authorities are asking the public’s help to identify an alleged luggage thief. According to Salt Lake City police, the man is suspected of stealing luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport twice in...

KSLTV

One dead after motorcycle-car crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist died Friday night following a crash with a car in Salt Lake City. The incident occurred at 1700 S. 700 East. The motorcyclist was originally reported to be in critical condition, but just after 9:45 p.m., police said the motorcyclist had died at an area hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect’s Identity Released In West Valley Abduction

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The suspect accused of forcing of a 15-year-old girl from Hunter High School into his vehicle has been identified by police as 43-year-old Creed Cole Lujan of West Valley City. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the abduction happened while the teen was...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

RV fire spreads to two homes in Layton, no injures

LAYTON, Utah – Fire crews responded to a fire that damaged two homes in Layton Saturday morning. According to Layton City Fire, an RV caught on fire, and the flames spread to two nearby homes around 2:15 a.m. Fire crews took down the fire within 45-minutes of arriving. Total...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

How one Utah city is trying to curb trend of fatal crashes

OGDEN, Utah – The number of traffic fatalities in Utah marked a nearly 20-year high in 2021. When looking at the number of deadly crashes over the past several years, KSL TV discovered Ogden has more than any other city in the state. Since January 2018, 1,250 people have...
OGDEN, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Body found in Ogden Canyon, no signs of foul play police say

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden police are investigating a dead body found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon Saturday afternoon. Ogden police Lt. Michael Rounkles told KSL TV that there are currently no “signs of foul play.”. This incident is still under investigation by police and had no other...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

South Salt Lake police: Keep an eye out for wanted fugitive out of Ohio

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Officials with the South Salt Lake Police Department are asking Utahns to keep an eye out for a 32-year-old man wanted out of Ohio. According to the SSLPD, Kyle Anthony Dembowski has an active NCIC warrant out of the Cleveland Ohio area for charges related to aggravated robbery, child neglect, drugs, and theft of a firearm.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Cowabunga Bay to reopen Thursday after severe fire

DRAPER, Utah — Cowabunga Bay is reopening after a fire left the water park temporarily inoperable last weekend. Draper City Fire Chief Clint Smith told KSL TV that crews were called out to a possible structure fire around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. “On their arrival, they did find one...
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Goose terrorizes neighborhood, caring for ducklings

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A goose that spent five weeks terrorizing a South Jordan neighborhood has become something of a celebrity after neighbors learned what the bird was guarding. The goose began standing guard outside of Narelle and John Canaan’s home last month. John learned it the hard way....
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Rescuers seek to relocate 47 ducks rescued from Orem park

OREM, Utah — A group gathered Wednesday to rescue and find new homes for dozens of ducks currently dwelling at a city park. “Orem City asked us to come and rescue the domesticated ducks that are here at Nielsen’s Grove Park,” Adison Smith of the group Wasatch Wanderers said. “Every year at Nielsen’s Grove Park, (the city drains) the pond so that children don’t go on the ice during the winter. This year somebody told them if they didn’t refill the water that the overpopulation of ducks that were here would leave, but domestic ducks — they can’t fly — and they are stranded here. They started dying because of dehydration and started being attacked by humans and animals.”
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Winds driving wildfires in Tooele, Salt Lake counties

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Crews responded to two new fires Friday, one of which closed part of Interstate 80 and was threatening power lines in the area. The Lakeshore Fire was reported Friday afternoon near milepost 100 on I-80. Eastbound lanes were closed for a time while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. They temporarily reopened, only to close again when the flames reignited.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Utah Senate candidate accused of violating protective order

UTAH COUNTY – Prosecutors said Wednesday that a Utah State Senate candidate violated a court order by emailing the woman he is charged with sexually abusing. In February, just days before Republican Brandon Beckham filed his candidacy to represent Utah County in Senate District 23, the Utah County Attorney’s Office filed a second-degree felony charge of forcible sexual abuse against him.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

The overdose-reducing drug doctors say more of us should have on hand

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — It’s in the cupboards at their Taylorsville home, in their cars, and even in the waist pack they wear to take their dogs around the block. Dennis and Celeste Cecchini are most always within arm’s reach of naloxone, the overdose-reversing drug that can work instantly against heroin and opioid medications.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utahns to celebrate Juneteenth for first time as state holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — Juneteenth will take on extra special meaning this year as Utah recognizes it as a state holiday for the first time. From the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City to the Ogden City Amphitheatre, there are activities across the state Friday through Monday to celebrate America’s second Independence Day.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Power shutoff watch issued for portion of Iron County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power on Friday issued a public safety power shutoff watch for a portion of Iron County due to high winds and dangerous wildfire conditions. “As a safety precaution, electricity could be turned off in wildfire high risk areas during extreme weather events for public safety in an effort to prevent a fast-moving, hard to fight wildfire,” the utility said on its website. “The measure would only be used as a last resort to help ensure community safety. “
IRON COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utahns could experience power outages this weekend because of hot weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is bracing for what could be a huge weekend of outages across the state, particularly in central and southern Utah. There are two kinds of outages that could affect customers from the Wasatch Front down to southern Utah, because of red flag warnings and wind gusts. With extreme wildfire risk, RMP officials said Thursday they could proactively cut power to lines in areas anywhere from Cedar City to Richfield in order to prevent wildfires.
UTAH STATE

