Chargers Minicamp Recap: Takeaways From Day 1

What stood out from Day 1 of Chargers mandatory minicamp?

COSTA MESA – The Chargers hit the field on Tuesday for Day 1 of mandatory minicamp after closing the page on organized team activities (OTAs) over last three weeks.

They went through individual drills split up by each position group before transitioning into the 7-on-7 portion.

Here's what stood out from Tuesday's practice.

Roll call: full attendance

The Chargers opened up mandatory minicamp with everyone in attendance. During OTAs, they have neared perfect attendance with a few exceptions.

Tuesday marked the first time Austin Ekeler has been out on the practice field with his new teammates after training on his own during the OTA phase. He looked explosive, running with a quick burst while showing the defense his jump-cut.

"I think we've had an outstanding offseason program," Staley said. "I'm really appreciative of our attendance. It's been perfect attendance. To have the full group here today and be able to finish our offseason the right way is important. I like the vibe out there, the focus, the detail, and I think we're controlling the things that are within our control right now."

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are learning from one another

Joey Bosa said when he first heard the news that Khalil Mack was joining the Chargers he thought it was fake. Now, Bosa and Mack are working alongside one another, forming one of the more formidable pairings off the edge.

Bosa said Tuesday that he and Mack have a lot of similarities in their cool, calm demeanor, but that their pass rushing style differs. Bosa thinks they have a lot to offer each other, and have been mixing their philosophies in an attempt to grow their game a step further.

"I think we complement each other really well," Bosa said, referring to Mack. "We rushed really differently. So we've been bouncing ideas off of each other just talking technique, because we really have two distinct styles of rushing. So obviously, we're not going to totally switch up what we do. But if we could learn something here and there from each other, and just the guy with experience like that. I'm really excited just to get out there and see what it's like together."

Derwin James limited during Day 1 of minicamp

James participated during the individual portion of Tuesday's minicamp, but was held out of 7-on-7s. After practice, coach Brandon Staley stated that James had offseason labrum surgery which took place after the Pro Bowl in February.

"Derwin didn't participate in any of the 7-on-7 this spring because of him coming off the labrum surgery," Staley said. "We wanted to make sure that he stayed out of all the competitive 7-on-7. He did all the individual work.

"He wishes he did all the 7-on-7, but he was in all of our 11-on-11 team stuff but again, it was just more precautionary than nature. And if you knew anything about Derwin, it killed him that he wasn't out there for sure."

There should be no lingering effect on James' shoulder moving forward. Keeping him out of 7-on-7s was more about being careful with one of their young stars, rather than a legitimate concern moving forward.

S Mark Webb to be ready for training camp

Staley said safety Mark Webb will be ready for training camp when the team moves over to Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Webb missed the back-half of last season following a knee injury that forced him to undergo a procedure.

“We’ve tried to bring him along slowly this springtime so he can be full speed for training camp," Staley said of Webb. "He’s going to add a lot of competition in the secondary. We're expecting a lot from him. He's a guy that was on the verge of playing quite a bit of football for us and then he had that injury at the end of last season, but we’re hopeful for him. I'm excited to see him compete with this group of guys."

