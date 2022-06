CARROLLTON, Texas — As the summer heat stretches on, your A/C bills are no doubt getting bigger. One way to cut big bills at home is more efficient heating and cooling. On Friday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Carrollton to recognize the research and development team at Lennox International for winning a challenge to develop a more efficient heating and cooling system.

