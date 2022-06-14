ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

LB Target CJ Allen Moves Up Official Visit With Vols

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8pig_0gAp6MEV00

Tennessee was originally slated to host top linebacker target C.J. Allen for his official visit the weekend of June 24th, but the standout linebacker from Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.) tells Volunteer Country that he will now be in Knoxville this weekend instead.

Allen is a long-time target of Tennessee's, and the Vols are battling some stout competition for the Peach State product. Allen recently took official visits to Georgia and Auburn, and many believe the home state program may be the team the Vols have to overcome.

Georgia's recent push has been strong, but the Vols will rely on having prioritized Allen for months on end.

Allen most recently visited Tennessee in April.

"It was a great visit overall," Allen said of the April trip. "Just coming in and touring the facility, seeing some of the guys and talking with them. The best part for me was talking to the coaches. Talking with Coach BJ, Coach Banks and Coach Heupel, it was great conversation. They are all just real, honest coaches. At one point, it was not even about football, it was about life. Coach BJ was talking about life and being more of a life coach and teaching about that. He truly cares about his players, also coach Heupel and Coach Banks."

"Definitely getting to see more of the facilities this time," Allen said of what he saw that was different on the trip. "Seeing the weight room and the nutrition rooms. When I came the first time, it was for a game, so I didn't get to see as much. I got to see more of it this time."

During the trip, Allen was able to take in Tennessee's spring game and came away impressed.

"It was crazy when you see how the offense moves that fast, then the defense has to move like that too," Allen said of his thoughts on the tempo of the scrimmage. "It was high intensity all the way through the scrimmage. Really, I was able to see how Jeremy Banks played in space, being able to do it all. I feel like I would fit great in that scheme."

"I would say Tennessee passed some schools, and they are one of the top on my list," Allen said at the time. "They definitely moved up this weekend."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Elite Running Back Currently Visiting Tennessee

Tennessee is hosting several official visitors in the 2023 recruiting class this weekend, and one elite visitor from the 2024 class.  2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) via Mundy Mills High School (Ga.) running back Jerrick Gibson announced earlier this morning that he is visiting Tennessee today.  ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
wvlt.tv

Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An hour after posting an AMBER Alert, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn. According to a post, police found Byrn and Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana. The TBI said Byrn is safe and Covington is in custody. The Tennessee Bureau...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vols#Volunteer Country#Heupel And Coach Banks
wvlt.tv

Keep the Snakes Away

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy