Gov. Reynolds announces 'School Safety Bureau'

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds focuses on the state's workforce shortage, opioid crisis, and more in the latest round of bill signings. Among the 21 new laws, House File 2081 removes a test Iowa's educators need to take to obtain a teaching license. Educators are still required to complete courses and training for the license. Another law creates incentivizes social workers, psychologists, and mental health professionals to stay in Iowa. House File 2549 creates a new loan repayment program for mental health workers who practice full-time in Iowa for five years or seven years in a part-time capacity.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO