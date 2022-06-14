ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds announces 'School Safety Bureau'

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Iowa doctor talks about the increase in delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic....

www.kcrg.com

KCJJ

Reynolds blasts Biden policies as she announces school safety plan funded by ARPA

Governor Kim Reynolds announced $100 million in school safety funding to support Iowa’s 327 public school districts and 183 non-public and independent schools during a press conference with the Department of Public Safety, Department of Education and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Tuesday. A release from the Governor’s office...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Signs Ban on Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for School Attendance

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds signed bill SF 522 that will make elder abuse a crime for the first time in Iowa’s history. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature. Iowa previously criminalized the abuse of dependent adults with caretakers, but now multiple forms of abuse are criminalized. Those committing financial exploitation, emotional abuse, physical abuse, or sexual abuse now will be held accountable with more enhanced penalties that range from serious misdemeanors to felonies.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa

$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa

The 25th Infantry Regiment consisted of all Black soldiers who rode their bikes from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri in the late 1800's.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Focuses on Workforce Shortage in Latest Bill Signings

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds focuses on the state's workforce shortage, opioid crisis, and more in the latest round of bill signings. Among the 21 new laws, House File 2081 removes a test Iowa's educators need to take to obtain a teaching license. Educators are still required to complete courses and training for the license. Another law creates incentivizes social workers, psychologists, and mental health professionals to stay in Iowa. House File 2549 creates a new loan repayment program for mental health workers who practice full-time in Iowa for five years or seven years in a part-time capacity.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hail damage hits Lamont

Hail damage hits Lamont

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans.
LAMONT, IA
94.1 KRNA

Long Overdue Legislation to Protect Iowa’s Elderly Is Official

"Hasn't elderly abuse ALWAYS been a crime in Iowa?" Actually, until now, Iowa was the only state in the country NOT to make elderly abuse a criminal act. It's confusing, but previously, victims could sue and block their abusers from contact with them. That's it. Real, retroactive punishment was not always handed down. Now, there will be real, actual consequences for said abusers. And, it's about time.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa financial advisor explains inflation

Iowa financial advisor explains inflation

Cleanup is underway after storms passed through parts of eastern Iowa. Homegrown Hawkeye Matt Gatens happy to return to where it all started. Matt Gatens was mowing his lawn when he got the call offering him the men's basketball assistant coaching job at Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa pet rescue and adoption center discusses cat adoption

Iowa pet rescue and adoption center discusses cat adoption

Storms move into the northeastern Iowa area in the afternoon and evening. Police say Ryan Floerchinger charged at an officer, knocked him to the ground and started punching him in the face.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

