Deyjah Harris is the daughter of Atlanta rapper, T.I. Thousands of people know her from the family's reality television show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle. In the series that aired for six seasons, Deyjah was seen as shy and not as talkative as her other siblings. Throughout the years, she's been vocal about her mental health struggles and hopes to get better.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 HOURS AGO