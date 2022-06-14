Are There Childhood Memories You Regret Not Making in Berkshire County?
By Rich
Live 95.9
4 days ago
I didn’t have a root beer float until I was 29 years old. Summer is almost here, and kids all over Berkshire County will be starting summer vacation soon. Lots of childhood memories, and lots of childhood experiences will happen when school is out and the weather is...
Where can you find a Japanese Tea House, an Enchanted Oak Tree, black squirrels, picnic areas, hiking trails, a covered bridge, and athletic courts all in one place? And all just a short drive from Berkshire County?. The Stanley Park in Westfield, of course!. With summer vacation here, I want...
Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
In conjunction with Monterey's 175th anniversary, it is well worth the trip to head out on route 23 and spend the day at The Bidwell House Museum, located at Art School Road. The property was recently restored and refurbished as over 190 acres of pristine surroundings await you. This location also serves as an embodiment of when settlers first called The Berkshires home base. If you are a hiker, explore the many trails, free of charge. Walkers also can take advantage of getting that much needed exercise as this benefit is available daily from dawn to dusk.
Bill Cassavant's lucky day has finally arrived. The Berkshire County resident hit it big yesterday when he scored a one million dollar prize on a scratch ticket he purchased in Pittsfield. On Thursday, June 16, the 63-year-old Richmond, Massachusetts resident stopped at the Lipton Mart Mobile on North St in...
Pittsfield, Massachusetts' June Third Thursday event will celebrate frontline workers. After two years off due to the COVID-10 pandemic, Third Thursday is back in Downtown Pittsfield brought to you by Mountain One. After a rainy May celebration, the festival returns for its second event on Thursday, June 16 from 5-8...
With summer fast approaching, many pet owners want to make sure they keep their animals safe, even if the heat here in Berkshire County and Massachusetts is less intense than other parts of the country. As an owner of two golden retrievers, I’m one of them!. Pet owners are...
Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
In an effort to keep Pittsfield residents aware and in the know, the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office have sent us some information regarding the 2022 Street Improvement Project that we'd like to pass along to you. You may want to avoid the following areas/streets or at least...
When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Whether it’s hiking Mt. Greylock, visiting MASS MoCA, or enjoying a night at Tanglewood (starting later this month), Berkshire County remains a popular destination for tourists. According to a study done last year from 1Berkshires, the average age of a Berkshire County tourist is 41 years old. And, according...
As you well know, Berkshire County residents, drunk driving is no laughing matter. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day here in the United States, almost 30 people die in drunk-driving crashes. That works out to about 1 every 52 minutes. Not a good statistic. I myself,...
Raise your hand if you’ve ever been affected by Toxicodendron Radicans. No? Well, how about by it’s more traditional name…poison ivy. It’s gardening and landscaping season here in Berkshire County, and one of the banes of landscapers is touching poison ivy. To be fair, it’s not...
Huge news, Berkshire County! Whether you're a fan of "southern rock" or just good old rock & roll in general, you might be happy to hear that one of the forebears of southern rock is coming to this year's Big E. Maybe it's because I spent three years living in...
Just helping the Pittsfield Police Department spread the word about another missing teenager. So keep your eyes open if you would, Berkshire County, for this young gentleman. According to a post on the PPD's Facebook page, the young man pictured above, 15-year-old Michael Mccaul of Pittsfield, was last seen by his family on June 9th(last Thursday) and the police are asking for our help.
Throughout her life, Judy DiCicco always taught her children in anything bad, there is always something good. When the mother and speech pathologist passed away at 41 years old after a two-year battle with cancer, her children embraced that mindset and have continued to carry on her legacy. The Judy...
An important alert has been issued from The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office as residents should pay heed to a pair of phone scams that have been circulating within the vicinity. One in particular is circulating throughout the city of North Adams as authorities are cautioning residents that an individual recently contacted an elderly couple stating their grandson was in custody and was being held on $10 thousand bail due to an unspecified crime.
Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
One of Berkshire County's premier cultural events is the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Since 1955, the Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought America’s finest actors, directors, designers, and playwrights to the Berkshires taking residency every summer at the '62 Center for Theatre & Dance on the Williams College Campus. Each WTF...
One thing that I have to do on a regular basis since I received my transplanted kidney in 2017 is about every eight weeks I have to get blood work done. The reason for the blood work is to make sure my kidney function and anti-rejection/medication levels along with other important levels are in range. Over the years, especially during the pandemic, I would get my bloodwork done right here in Berkshire County.
