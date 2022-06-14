ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Are There Childhood Memories You Regret Not Making in Berkshire County?

By Rich
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I didn’t have a root beer float until I was 29 years old. Summer is almost here, and kids all over Berkshire County will be starting summer vacation soon. Lots of childhood memories, and lots of childhood experiences will happen when school is out and the weather is...

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
A Hidden Treasure Awaits You In The Berkshires

In conjunction with Monterey's 175th anniversary, it is well worth the trip to head out on route 23 and spend the day at The Bidwell House Museum, located at Art School Road. The property was recently restored and refurbished as over 190 acres of pristine surroundings await you. This location also serves as an embodiment of when settlers first called The Berkshires home base. If you are a hiker, explore the many trails, free of charge. Walkers also can take advantage of getting that much needed exercise as this benefit is available daily from dawn to dusk.
Western Massachusetts Man Hits One Million Dollar Prize on Scratch Ticket

Bill Cassavant's lucky day has finally arrived. The Berkshire County resident hit it big yesterday when he scored a one million dollar prize on a scratch ticket he purchased in Pittsfield. On Thursday, June 16, the 63-year-old Richmond, Massachusetts resident stopped at the Lipton Mart Mobile on North St in...
Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Through June 22

In an effort to keep Pittsfield residents aware and in the know, the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office have sent us some information regarding the 2022 Street Improvement Project that we'd like to pass along to you. You may want to avoid the following areas/streets or at least...
Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MSP Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 6/17

As you well know, Berkshire County residents, drunk driving is no laughing matter. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day here in the United States, almost 30 people die in drunk-driving crashes. That works out to about 1 every 52 minutes. Not a good statistic. I myself,...
Helping Pittsfield Police Spread The Word About A Missing Teen

Just helping the Pittsfield Police Department spread the word about another missing teenager. So keep your eyes open if you would, Berkshire County, for this young gentleman. According to a post on the PPD's Facebook page, the young man pictured above, 15-year-old Michael Mccaul of Pittsfield, was last seen by his family on June 9th(last Thursday) and the police are asking for our help.
Berkshire Residents Should Be Aware Of Another Phone Scam

An important alert has been issued from The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office as residents should pay heed to a pair of phone scams that have been circulating within the vicinity. One in particular is circulating throughout the city of North Adams as authorities are cautioning residents that an individual recently contacted an elderly couple stating their grandson was in custody and was being held on $10 thousand bail due to an unspecified crime.
MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
This MA Hospital Lands in the Top 20 Among Critical Access Hospitals

One thing that I have to do on a regular basis since I received my transplanted kidney in 2017 is about every eight weeks I have to get blood work done. The reason for the blood work is to make sure my kidney function and anti-rejection/medication levels along with other important levels are in range. Over the years, especially during the pandemic, I would get my bloodwork done right here in Berkshire County.
