Green Bay, WI

Former Sooners Kicker Gabe Brkic claimed by Green Bay Packers

By Ben Dackiw
 2 days ago
It didn’t take very long for former Oklahoma Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic to find a new NFL team as the Green Bay Packers claimed him off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

After losing a kicking competition to Greg Joseph, Brkic now finds himself going up against Packers legend Mason Crosby. In a corresponding move, the Packers waived former Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle, whom they signed back in February.

First of all, I called it.

Second of all, much change was expected for the Packers on special teams after having one of, if not the worst units in the NFL.

Crosby went 25-34 on his field goal attempts last season for a conversion rate of 73.5%. That is painfully below league average. The moves to acquire Eberle and now Brkic say that the Packers are looking to move on from the best kicker in the history of the team.

If the Packers can get Brkic to be more consistent, they might have their next Mason Crosby.

Green Bay recently hired former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bassachia to help sort out their special teams.

I like this landing spot for Brkic a lot. If he can beat out Crosby, Green Bay could be his NFL home for years to come.

