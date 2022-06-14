ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

FDA approves first treatment for alopecia

By Kate Merrill
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qriyG_0gAp4O4N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERfay_0gAp4O4N00
FDA approves first treatment for alopecia 02:26

LEXINGTON - The FDA just approved the first treatment of alopecia areata or baldness. The drug known as Olumiant from Eli Lilly works by blocking the immune system from attacking hair follicles.

And they are not the only company about to change lives.

Lexington-based Concert Pharmaceuticals says it has its own treatment which has been successful in clinical trials.

CEO Roger Tung says the pill currently known as CTP-543, brings back a full head of hair in more than 40% of its patients. "We have what we believe could be the best class agent for the treatment of alopecia areata," Tung said.

Famous faces like Jada Pinkett-Smith and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley both live with the condition.

Unlike male pattern baldness, which is based on hormones, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that attacks hair follicles and could be brought on by stress. Concert's treatment prevents T-cells from going after the hair follicles.

Dr. Maryann Makredes Senna is the Director of the Lahey Hair Loss Clinic of Excellence says patients often suffer physically and mentally.

"Those patients carry a significant psycho-social burden," says Senna. "They're perceived as being sick, treated as being sick."

But the FDA-approved Eli Lilly pill and Concert's treatment could change all of that.

"Results are amazing. And I call it the smile factor," says Senna. "People come in and they don't have their hair and they just don't feel like there is any hope or treatments. And when they have their hair, they're like I have my life back. And they say I feel like I have myself back and they're smiling."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNHI

Doctor talks about "The Opioidemic"

NEWBURYPORT — The former chief of emergency medicine and vice president at Lowell General Hospital took a grim view of the opioid epidemic Wednesday afternoon and the drug companies that he said created the crisis. A recent report from the state Department of Public Health showed opioid-related deaths were...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Seeing More Paxlovid Rebound in COVID Patients

Some people who take Paxlovid, an antiviral for COVID-19, see their symptoms rebound after briefly recovering, prompting concerns about taking the drug at all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued in an advisory about the phenomenon last month. Since then, doctors and infectious disease experts in Boston have been flooded with questions from their patients about the drug, which was approved for people who have mild or moderate COVID but are at high risk of a severe case.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More than 400,000 bottles of pain medicine recalled due to packaging issues

BOSTON -- More than 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter pain medication are being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Walgreens-brand products were sold nationwide from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $9. There is nothing wrong with the acetaminophen pain reliever in the bottles but the packaging does not meet child resistance standards.  Kroger brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen were recalled for the same reason.No injuries have been reported.For more information, visit the CPSC website. 
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, MA
Health
City
Lexington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
nbcboston.com

Drugged Drinks: How a Boston Bar Is Helping Women Feel Safer

In recent weeks, an alarming number of people have been sharing stories on social media claiming they were roofied. "What has happened over time is the term 'roofie,' or 'I've been "roofied,"' is a term used to designate a class of intoxicants we call date rape drugs," said Dr. Matthew Mostofi, the associate chief of emergency medicine at Tufts Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
globalcirculate.com

Do adults sleep better alone or with someone else in bed?

BOSTON – Do you think adults sleep better alone or with someone else in the bed? The answer may surprise you. You would think that if you have a whole bed to yourself, you’d be more likely to get a good’s night sleep than if you have someone sleeping right beside you who might toss and turn or snore. Turns out, that’s not true.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

State sues North Shore nursing home for COVID violations

ROWLEY – The state is suing a North Shore nursing home over how it handled resident safety during the pandemic. The Attorney General's office has been investigating Sea View Retreat, Inc., in Rowley since June 2020. The civil lawsuit claims the facility and its owner didn't comply with state or federal laws, rules and regulations designed to protect long-term residents from COVID-19. The suit claims residents weren't isolated if they had symptoms or tested positive for the virus and that staff wasn't trained on how to properly use protective equipment. Because the safety rules weren't followed, the Attorney General's office said, any claims Sea View billed to MassHealth during the pandemic were improper and fraudulent. Last year, Sea View's owner Steve Comely said he's rather shut down the facility than comply with the state's vaccine mandate for nursing home employees. "I have a very limited staff left and about 25 percent have decided against the covid vaccine," he said. "But they have the right to decide what to put in their body and I have to back them up on that." At least one resident at Sea View died from COVID during the investigation. The facility has since closed. 
ROWLEY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ayanna Pressley
whdh.com

Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Pet of the Week: The doctor is in

LOWELL — The doctor is in! How could we not post the dignified and charismatic Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz on Father’s Day? Currently in residence at Lowell Humane Society, volunteers report he has a ton of personality, particularly when his food bowl is empty. When that occurs, the good...
CBS Boston

LGBTQ-friendly housing project breaks ground in Boston

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston development that's billed as New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior affordable housing project broke ground Friday.The Pryde will convert the former William Barton Rogers Middle School in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood into 74 units of mixed-income housing for seniors.The project is being built by developer Pennrose and LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc., a Massachusetts nonprofit. It's expected to welcome its first guests late next year.The organizations say there's a "high need" for LGBTQ-friendly housing because LGBTQ seniors are less likely to have children or a family network to care for them.LGBTQ seniors face higher rates of housing...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alopecia Areata#Hair Loss#Concert Pharmaceuticals
baystatebanner.com

East Boston tenants protest rent increases

Last Wednesday, members of the Grid Management Tenant Association came together in East Boston alongside housing rights activists from advocacy group City Life/Vida Urbana (CLVU) to rally against what they say are no fault evictions in their building. Four families living at 298 Meridian Street — a property owned and...
CBS Boston

Boston bus driver says he didn't know his gummy snacks included THC

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies he says he didn't know were infused with THC.Jinhuan Chen appeared Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court after being arrested at his home in Boston.Chen was driving 38 passengers from the Mohegan Sun Casino on March 13 when he stopped the bus on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford. Police said they found Chen slumped unconscious in the driver's seat, next to an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.Toxicology...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
CBS Boston

Keller: FBI eyes 'dangerous' website mapping Mass. organizations with ties to Israel

BOSTON - For years, activists critical of Israel have been pushing Massachusetts institutions to cut ties with the country. But now some top politicians and hate-speech monitors say a new website has gone too far."This is a Jewish hit list," says Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, a group that monitors and combats anti-Semitism. He's talking about a new website - "The Mapping Project" - listing hundreds of local schools, hospitals, charities, government agencies and more as complicit in a range of offenses, including "the colonization of Palestine," "systemic white supremacy," "U.S. imperialism" and "medical...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

FAA orders ground stop at Logan Airport, forcing delays

BOSTON – There have been a large number of cancellations and delays at Logan Airport because of stormy weather along the East Coast. The FAA ordered a ground stop at the airport Thursday evening. The tarmac looked like the Southeast Expressway during rush hour. Bill Beard was on one of those planes. He had flown in from Savannah with tickets to Thursday night's Celtics NBA Finals game, and the clock was ticking as he waited."The tickets for Game 6 were very expensive, we ultimately found a couple that were relatively affordable… we pulled the trigger on that a couple of nights...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy