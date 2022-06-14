ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

NKU basketball player gives back with clinic

By Rachel Richardson
 4 days ago
Basketball is a passion for Marques Warrick, he's been playing since he was 5-years-old. He played at Henry Clay High School in Lexington and now plays at Northern Kentucky University. This weekend, Warrick will host a skills clinic for kids in Lexington.

"I just wanna like I said give back and hold a camp for young kids to get better at basketball," said Warrick.

Some of Warrick’s teammates from Northern Kentucky, like Jake Evans, are coming down too. They say they see his passion for the sport and know he'll have a lot to offer.

"Mainly the knowledge, a lot of basketball IQ, stuff that they wouldn't really know in the first place...and hopefully a good time,” says Evans.

Warrick’s former coach at Henry Clay High School, Coach Daniel Brown, says basketball is more than just a sport. He knows that Marques has life skills to offer in addition to his basketball skills.

"You gotta work hard to be good at it, you gotta be a good listener, take coaching and be a good listener with everything we do.," explained Coach Brown. "Being on time, being committed to a team, you know it's bigger than you. Those things I think are what we teach a lot of the kids that go through here and Marques is like that.”

Warrick remembers growing up, that his mom could not always afford camps that cost hundreds of dollars. He wants to offer kids in his hometown the same chance to pursue basketball that he had.

"What I wanted to do, is just make this one affordable to everyone who can come, and also provide assistance and scholarships for people who can’t be able to pay for it,” shared Warrick.

His mother, Therese Wright, says, "That's one of the things that we have always talked about, that whenever you get in a position that you can help other people, you do just that."

Overall, Warrick wants kids to take away, "leadership, determination, you know being humble. All that stuff is really important in life and you know it gets you a lot of connections, especially as you get older and it keeps you on the right path."

Warrick says this is a chance for kids to sharpen their skills on and off the court, and it's a chance to have fun.

For more information on the clinic and how to register, you can call (859)536-7677 or email QuesWarrick02@gmail.com.

