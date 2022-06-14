ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

15-year-old scooter rider seriously injured in crash on Bayshore

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495ZVX_0gAp3Jgx00

Tampa Police have identified a scooter rider who was injured in an accident on Bayshore Boulevard at the intersection of S. Magnolia Avenue Tuesday evening.

According to Tampa Police, a 15-year-old girl was trying to cross the southbound lane on Bayshore when she was hit by a car. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially asked the public for help identifying the victim, but she was later identified by her family. Her identity has not been released publicly.

Police said on Wednesday that they don't believe speed or reckless driving was a factor in the crash. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

Comments / 0

 

TAMPA, FL
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

