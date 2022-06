CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Partway through the final lap of Saturday's Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K, Caleb Keller could sense a victory coming. “Me and the guy that I was running with, we were kind of running shoulder to shoulder about three-quarters of the way through the race, and I broke him on a downhill,” Keller said. “I could tell he was breathing a little bit harder and I still felt pretty good. And I felt like I was going to be able to pull away and get the win.”

