KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education honored two departing board members and retiring Superintendent Steve Wotring at this week’s meeting. Board members Jeanne Dreisbach and Jack Keim were not re-elected to the board and will have only one more board meeting. Wotring is retiring at the end of the month. However, not all board members will be able to attend the June 27 meeting, so members wanted to recognize the trio while all were present.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO