ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Misen’s Having a Super-Rare Factory Sale That Includes Kitchn-Editor Favorites — But You’d Better Act Fast

By Stella Totino
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re an avid Kitchn reader, you probably know that we have a huge crush on Misen. And we’re not alone — just ask anyone who’s...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Costco Is the Only Place You Should Buy This Super-Popular Rosé

There’s something about pushing a giant cart around Costco. For me, it’s the ultimate in suburban luxury: discounted copies of Ina Garten cookbooks, giant flats of vaguely fancy sparkling water, and, of course, wine. But despite the rush I get from buying enough Pellegrino to last me until the next presidential administration, not everything is a great deal at Costco.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The $10 Amazon Tool That Takes the Hassle Out of Stripping Corn

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are some foods that just embody summer, from a perfectly drippy ice cream cone to the smell of BBQ chicken on the grill. For many, freshly shucked ears of corn from a local farm also mark the quintessential start of the season. They’re buttery, they’re sweet, they’re versatile, they’re… a pain to prep.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The $20 Amazon Gadget That Takes the Hard Work Out of Chopping Veggies

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If I’m being completely honest, I can’t help myself when I find a tool or gadget that doubles as a very adorable addition to my kitchen. For instance, my go-to sponge also happens to be in the shape of a smiley face, and one of my favorite brands, Dash, is known for its lineup of colorful, compact finds. These items also happen to work exceptionally well, proving that you don’t have to substitute style for performance. So, when I came across this cute mini food chopper on Amazon, I added it to my cart almost immediately.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

KitchenAid Is Having a Major Sale That Includes Popular Attachments Like the Ice Cream Maker

If we asked you to name iconic kitchen brands off the top of your head, I can pretty much guarantee that KitchenAid is definitely at the top of the list. From their iconic and timeless stand mixer to do-it-all accessories and attachments that allow you to flex your inner pasta chef (or butcher, or ice cream scooper), the brand has mastered high-quality, innovative gear that makes your time spent in the kitchen easier and more fun.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dtc
The Kitchn

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is July 12 & 13 — Here’s What to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Now

The biggest day in online shopping is almost upon us: Prime Day. Yes, we can all finally stop Googling “When is Prime Day?” because we’ve received word that the highly anticipated event is just around the corner. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially kicking off at 3am ET on July 12 and runs through July 13, which means you’ve got plenty of time to get your wishlists ready. Whether you’re looking for gifts for your favorite home chef or kitchen finds to upgrade your own space, we guarantee that this is one epic sale you won’t want to miss, with Black Friday-level prices on popular products from big brands.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

7 Kitchen Trends That Are So Over, According to Interior Designers

Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Single Most Important Thing My Mom Did Every Night to Clean Our Kitchen Sink

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Ingenious $17 Amazon Find Lets You Serve Juice, Milk, and More Hands-Free (and It’s Perfect for Summer Entertaining!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nothing says summertime like a cold, icy beverage, whether that means beer, rosé, and watermelon margs or (on the more PG end of the spectrum) freshly squeezed lemonade and strawberry slushies. No matter what it is you plan on sipping throughout summer 2022, we found a must-have gadget that will make enjoying your drink a whole lot easier. You’re welcome!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Best Ways to Double Your Freezer Space This Summer, According to Organizing Pros

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. than we know what to do with. (Oh, and berries. And tomatoes, too!) If you struggle to eat all of summer’s bounty, there’s an easy way to keep it for months to come: Freeze it. This preservation method is simpler than canning and it’s efficient. But open up that freezer and take a peek. Is it ready for a mountain of fresh strawberries? Or is it already stuffed to the brim?
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The $10 Cleaning Solution That Finally Got Rid of That Disgusting Smell in My Garbage Disposal

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I pride myself on maintaining an extremely clean kitchen (I won’t take all the credit, I’ve learned a few awesome tips from my Kitchn coworkers). In fact, there’s only one area of my kitchen that I am ashamed of opening up to scrutiny. Between daily sessions with my favorite wet/dry vac, weekly cabinet check-ins with chic organizers, and my once-a-month deep-cleaning duties, you’d be hard-pressed to find the secret spot I never really knew how to tackle. It’s essential to everyday cooking activity (especially if you’re an avid cook like myself) and often a culprit source of mystery odors… yep, I’m talking about the garbage disposal.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

How to Fry Perfect Eggs (4 Ways)

The perfection of a fried egg can’t be overstated. Whether you’re sliding it into a breakfast sandwich with cheese and your favorite sauce (make mine red pepper relish!), eating it alongside home fries and bacon, or using it to top a grain bowl, its versatility makes it an all-around winner.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Peanut Butter Jar Almost Empty? Here Are 3 Delicious Things You Can Do with It.

With a PB&J-lover (my toddler) and a baker (me) in the same household, it doesn’t take long for my family to go through a jar of peanut butter. By the time we make all the peanut butter sandwiches, peanut butter pancakes, peanut butter cookies, and other delicious peanut-y things to keep a 3-year-old child and sweets-loving mom fed and happy, we’re already in need of a new one.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

These Animal Crackers Are the Only Ones I’ll Buy (and No, They Don’t Come in a Red Cardboard Box)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s practically a rite of passage: Carrying around a little red cardboard box by its ribbon handle, a miniature train case of crackers shaped like lions, zebras, and giraffes, their counterparts illustrated on the front. What child can resist biting off the head of their favorite zoo animal as it crumbles into dry, slightly sweet oblivion, a pleasure so pure you can’t help but swing your feet happily to the rhythm of each bite?
PET SERVICES
The Kitchn

The Under-$30 Amazon Organizer That’ll Instantly Declutter Your Under-Sink Area

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Got a mess underneath your sink? You’re not alone. Anyone with a sink (aka everyone) knows what it’s like to sift through crooked, stacked, and spilling bottles searching for that one, desperately needed canister of Bar Keeper’s Friend while a turmeric stain quickly develops on the countertop above. Now that’s a recipe for a meltdown, am I right? The truth is, even if you pride yourself on your superb organizational skills, it’s a struggle to maintain neatly curated rows of cleaning supplies and detergents that somehow magically rearrange themselves into a chaotic clutter overnight. But we found a solution to this ubiquitous problem on (yes, you guessed it) Amazon. So listen up, self-proclaimed cleaning fanatics and messy cabinet keepers alike: This is one organizational solution you don’t want to miss.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Made In Just Launched a Carbon Steel Griddle — and My Smashed Potatoes Have Never Been Better

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you read that title and thought you caught a typo, you did not. I did not mean to write mashed potatoes. I meant smashed. Smashed potatoes are, well, pure potato perfection. If you’re not familiar, you boil a bunch of small potatoes (like baby red potatoes or baby Yukon golds) until they’re fork-tender. Then you drain them, smash them, slather them with oil, and bake them until they’re nice and crispy. You can also grill them, as my brilliant colleague Patty pointed out in her equally brilliant recipe for smashed potatoes with a smoky garlic dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

5 Items in Your Kitchen That Might Need to Be Replaced ASAP

The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, but you have to admit, because so much happens in that space, it’s not always as organized and well-kept as you want it to be. Plus, it’s easy to lose track of what you last replaced, and when. A busy kitchen likely contains tools that are way past their prime. Though some items are meant to last generations (like your old reliable cast-iron pan), not everything you use regularly in your kitchen can last forever.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The $13 Amazon Find That No KitchenAid Stand Mixer Owner Should Be Without

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, your KitchenAid stand mixer is the most prized possession in your kitchen. (If you don’t yet own one, one of the brand’s best stand mixers is on sale right now at QVC.) I get daily use out of my 5-qt. Tilt-Head. And while I utilize the machine for tasks other than baking (like my daily juice), the former pastry chef in me can’t help but experiment with sweet treats as often as possible. That being said, I have plenty of friends and fam who don’t have a pastry background and still get serious use out of their KitchenAids. And there’s one essential I tell all of them to add-to-cart immediately: a pouring shield.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

Southern Baked Mac and Cheese

If there’s one thing I love, it’s mac and cheese. And this recipe is high on my list of Juneteenth-worthy dishes. This cheesy delicacy has been a staple at countless events throughout my life, but it’s not just any old version of mac and cheese — it’s Southern baked mac and cheese.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy